University of Montevallo enrollment grows with largest freshman class in 6 years

By NEAL WAGNER | Special to the Reporter

The University of Montevallo continued to see enrollment growth this fall, posting its highest overall enrollment in several years.

The university began the fall semester on Aug. 23 with a total enrollment of about 2,700, which is up about 4 percent since the fall 2019 semester. UM welcomed 527 freshmen this semester, which is its largest freshman class since 2015.

“Our enrollment trends are indicative of terrific leadership in our enrollment management division, our Falcon Success Center and a remarkably devoted faculty and staff who serve students every day,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, UM president.

Montevallo’s graduate programs in the Stephens College of Business and College of Education and Human Development continued to see particularly strong enrollment growth.

UM’s rising enrollment comes in the wake of numerous prestigious accolades for its academic programs and beautiful campus over the past several years, including designation as a College of Distinction for the past 10 years and high placement in U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges rankings.

The University has also frozen tuition since 2018, and it will remain frozen through the 2021-2022 academic year.