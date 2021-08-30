Jerry Davis

Shelby

Jerry Davis, age 82, of Shelby, passed away Friday, Aug. 27.

The visitation will be Friday, Sept. 3 from 10-11 a.m. at Good Hope Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Eric Brasher officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Garden of Rest. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Judy Davis; sons, Forrest Davis and Jeff Davis; grandchildren, Darius Davis, Damon Davis, and Abigail Davis; and great grandchild, Ruel Davis.

