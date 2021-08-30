August 31, 2021

Jerry Davis

By Staff Reports

Published 2:57 pm Monday, August 30, 2021

Jerry Davis
Shelby

Jerry Davis, age 82, of Shelby, passed away Friday, Aug. 27.

The visitation will be Friday, Sept. 3 from 10-11 a.m. at Good Hope Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Eric Brasher officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Garden of Rest. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Judy Davis; sons, Forrest Davis and Jeff Davis; grandchildren, Darius Davis, Damon Davis, and Abigail Davis; and great grandchild, Ruel Davis.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries