Double shooting in Pelham leaves one dead

PELHAM – Pelham police officers are currently working a double shooting that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 31, which resulted in one death and another injury.

“Officers are working a double shooting in the 700 block of Hwy 72,” Pelham Police Department posted to Twitter. “Two people were shot. One has died. The second victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. We are questioning two people right now, and evidence technicians are processing two scenes.”

The injured individual is a woman, who ran to a neighbor’s house for help following the incident, according to Pelham Police Department.

Pelham Police Chief Pat Cheatwood is holding a briefing for the public today to provide more information. Confirmed information will be posted via Twitter throughout the rest of the day.

Police emphasized there was no danger to public, and so far no arrests have been made.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.