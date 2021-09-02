Joe Roden Jr.

Alabaster

Joe Roden Jr., age 94 of Alabaster, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Joe was born Dec. 1, 1926 to the late Mr. Joe Roden Sr. and Mrs. Docia Baird Roden.

Joe is preceded by his wife of 55 years, Mary K. Roden and his parents.

Joe is survived by his daughters, Suzette Roden Bunch and Docia Roden Henderson; grandchildren, Angela B. Jackson, Joey Bunch, Blake Henderson and Casey Henderson; great-grandchildren, Lorelei Jackson, Wade Jackson, Aubrey Jackson, Kaitlyn Bunch and Kinsley Bunch; and brother, Jack Norris Roden.

Joe was a former active member and President of the Birmingham Brick layers Union Local #1. He was a Marine in World War II and an avid vegetable farmer.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Pelham; where had been a lifelong member. Family will receive visitors from 12-1 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Joe’s name to D&D Challenge, The First Baptist Church of Pelham or Raleigh’s Place in Clanton.