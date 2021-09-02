Thompson, Tuscaloosa County helping Hurricane Ida relief

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Ahead of their big showdown on the football field Friday night, Thompson and Tuscaloosa County high schools are battling in another friendly competition to help with Hurricane Ida relief.

The two schools have come together to host a friendly, non-perishable canned food drive competition.

The challenge came from Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon, who thought it was a good idea to surround the opening region game of the season for the two football teams.

With the hype surrounding the game, it gives the two schools an opportunity to help those who are struggling from the damage of the hurricane, which hit areas of Louisiana head on.

Herndon has arranged for all of the donations to be sent to Hammond, Louisiana, which was one of the hardest-hit areas from Ida. Since the hurricane passed through the city, it has run out of gas, residents have been without power, houses have been damaged, trees are down across the area and flooding has caused major issues.

In need of help, the canned-food drive is not only a competition to see who can raise the most, but it is one that will make a difference for many currently without food or water.

Thompson is calling the event “Pack the Pac” with donations being loaded into the high school’s Performing Arts Center.

The school will be taking donations until 11 a.m. on Friday when Herndon will have them picked up Friday afternoon so they can be taken to Louisiana.

To donate non-perishable items, you can drop them off at Thompson’s main office located at 1921 Warrior Parkway.