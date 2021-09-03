Arrest reports for the week of Aug. 30

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County.

Alabaster

Aug. 17

-Kinni Pol Bibbs, 41, of Bessemer, hold for other agency/warrant with Helena P.D.

-Jose Armando Perez-Hernandez, 20, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

Aug. 18

-Stacy Marie Hannon Bailey, 33, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

-Stacy Marie Hannon Bailey, 33, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

-Allen Lewis Goss, 19, of Pelham, passing forged instrument.

Aug. 19

-Patrick Justin Brantley, 23, of Maylene, domestic violence assault second degree.

-Austin Douglas Byars, 19, of Jemison, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 20

-Amy Lauren Vannostrand-Davis, 35, of Alabaster, larceny/theft-pickpocketing.

-Joey Lee Ables, 31, of Birmingham, larceny/theft-pickpocketing.

Aug. 21

-Jayquion Latrell Tyus, 23, of Pinson, Alabama, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication.

Aug. 22

-Joshua Earl Walker, 33, of Irondale, possession of marijuana second degree, hold for other agency/warrant with Calera P.D.

-Luis Felipe Gutierrez-Sanchez, 25, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 23

-Timothy Jerome Purnell, 38, of Montevallo, alias warrant (two counts).

Calera

Aug. 13

-Darah Threadgill Jackson, failure to appear (two counts).

Aug. 14

-Amado Maldonado-Gonzales, DUI-alcohol.

-Fredrick Lavar Hall, agency assist.

Aug. 15

-Demetrius Earl Haggard, DUI-alcohol.

-Cedric Eugene Walker, domestic violence second degree-strangulation, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Dekenerick Dewayne Butler, DUI-alcohol.

-Ashley Jenice Robinson, failure to appear.

Aug. 16

-Lonnie Danielle Teston, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Erica Christeen Siller, possession of a controlled substance-meth, giving false ID to law enforcement officer, drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband second degree (two counts), tampering with physical evidence, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, escape third degree.

-Wesley Scott Burton, failure to appear (seven counts).

Aug. 17

-Lindsey Lisa Thorne, failure to appear.

-Steven Wayne Curry, violation of a domestic violence protection order, domestic violence third degree-harassment, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

-Ryan Kelly Lunsford, drug paraphernalia, carrying brass knuckles/slingshot, tampering with physical evidence, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Crystal Maryjean Wood, drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 18

-Cedric Terrell Specks, harassment-intimidation (two counts), disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, criminal trespass third degree (two counts), domestic violence third degree-reckless endangerment, reckless endangerment.

Harpersville

July 3

-Christy Pilkington of Trussville, warrant-ours.

July 5

-Timakenadria Harris of Arkansas, unlawful possession of marijuana.

-Leangela Finney of Arkansas, unlawful possession of marijuana.

July 8

-Alexander Patmalnee of Chelsea, contempt of court.

-Lawrence Rivers of Harpersville, probation violation.

July 9

-Kriston Swain of Childersburg, Alabama, warrant-ours.

July 10

-Warren Hall of Childersburg, Alabama, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapon, RSP.

July 11

-Destiny Whetstone of Birmingham, warrant-ours.

-Jon Wood of Harpersville, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

July 16

-Kenneth Sullivan of Shorter, Alabama, DUI/RA.

July 17

-Christopher Butler of Harpersville, warrant-ours.

July 18

-Brian Moore of Memphis, Tennessee, attempting to elude.

-Jared Penick of Montevallo, DUI, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment.

July 23

-Lacardia Castleberry of Childersburg, Alabama, warrant-ours.

-Jahmilia Barkley of Childersburg, Alabama, warrant-ours.

July 24

-Francis Gratale of Alabaster, DUI.

-Damien Ardis of Bessemer, unlawful possession of marijuana.

July 27

-Rashad Collins of Lincoln, Alabama, warrant-ours.

-Lindsay Cross of Vincent, warrant-ours.

-Todd Lowery of Montevallo, warrant-ours.

-Phillip Passmore of Harpersville, domestic violence-assault.

-Thomas Reynolds Jr. of Columbiana, warrant-ours.

Helena

Aug. 14

-Andrew Torrice Brown, 34, domestic violence second degree.

-Mario Derell Bishop, 34, DUI-alcohol.

Aug 16

-Lacrecia Lashun Hill, 40, possession of marijuana second degree.

Aug. 17

-Kinni Pol Bibbs, 41, failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Darryll Wayne Harris, 61, failure to appear-traffic.

Aug. 19

-Frank Hinds, 31, harassment.

Aug. 20

-James William Harris, 39, domestic-harassment-family.

Aug. 21

-Yasmine Niquay Stoudemire, 26, DUI-combined substance, possession of marijuana second degree.

Aug. 22

-Dennis Morris Carr, 51, probation violation.

-Marcus Edward Craver, 42, probation violation.

-Joseph Earl Jenkins, 28, DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree, criminal mischief second degree.

-Michael Roderick Scales, 37, failure to appear/comply/pay.

Montevallo

Aug. 16

-Melvin Orlando James Parker, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude police officer and obstruction – governmental operations.

Aug. 18

-Dakota Trent Patrick, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Aug. 20

-Tracy Lynn Johnson, PI appears in public place under influence and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.

Aug. 22

-Chad Allen Miller, 29, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – third degree.

Pelham

Aug. 15

-Carolyn Pullom, 38, of Bessemer, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Aug. 16

-Aikeem Hill, 25, of Clayton, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Aug. 17

-Justin Blankenship, 32, of Lincolton, NC, drug paraphernalia, use or possession, delivery or sale and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

Aug. 18

-Stephanie Lavender, 39, of Jemison, forgery in the third degree – counterfeiting..

Aug. 19

-Anthony Griggs, 48, of Red Level, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Aug. 20

-Luis Lopez Garcia, 19, of Pelham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Samantha Hawkins, 27, of Pell City, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Jacqueline Wright, 30, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-James Wilson, 48, of Pelham, sexual abuse in the first degree – child fondling – female, voyeurism in the first degree – under 18 and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Aug. 21

-Robert Freeland, 22, of Vestavia Hills, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Bruce Craig, 20, of Mobile, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.