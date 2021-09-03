Land transactions for July 9-14

The following are land transactions from July 9-14:

July 9

-Kingwood Assembly of God to Vineyard Family Services of Central Alabama Inc., for $370,000, for Lot 2 in Kingwood Christian Academy Subdivision.

-Edward Joseph Arata to Joseph Valenti, for $295,000, for Lot 119 in Old Cahaba Winter Crest Sector.

-Jamie Miller to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $197,500, for Lot 37 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Emily Whitenack to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $329,400, for Lot 1411 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Shnovia J. Maxwell to Crowne Property Acquisitions LLC, for $187,000, for Lot 12 in Kinsale Garden Homes 2nd Sector.

-Elizabeth Patrick to Michael R. Patterson, for $242,000, for Lot 1759 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Five.

-Jon M. Paucke to Cassidy Armstrong, for $386,200, for Lot 1 in Old Cahaba II B.

-Karla P. Meraz Frayre to Thomas Pease, for $244,000, for Lots1, 2, 34 and 24 in South Calera.

-Hollie C. Cost to Jonathan Holmes, for $314,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Michael Shane Posey to Janet Kane Sharpton, for $280,000, for Lot 7 in Southern Hills Sector 5.

-Anthony E. Higgins to Timothy Keith Jones, for $285,000, for Lot 303 in Chinaberry Highlands.

-Stephanie Cowart Iffland to Kylie A. Kerr, for $218,000, for Lot 20 in Farris Estates.

-Camille Leigh Durham to William D. McNamee, for $205,000, for Lot 6 in Carleton Point Amended Map.

-Timothy K. Jones to Theresa M. Fancher, for $215,000, for Lot 2 in Navajo West Sector of Navajo Hills.

-Flaherty Estates LLC to Joshua S. Beck, for xxx, for Lot 151 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Harold Griffin to OZ Enterprises LLC, for $158,500, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Brenda Sue Lane to Princeton Matthew Lane, for $210,265, for Lot 12 in Shelby Shores 1971 Addition.

-James E. Cody to Cory Mathews, for $165,000, for Lot 274 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase III.

-Faye Lucas Melvin to Michelle McKenzie, for $271,000, for Lot 203 in Stagecoach Trace Sector 2 Resurvey of Final Plat.

-Jason McKenzie to Adam McKenzie, for $192,000, for Lot 10 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector First Addition.

-Lakendric Dewayne Eldridge to BCWL Property Group LLC, for $248,500, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Wilkerson Enterprises LLC to Procter Enterprises LLC, for $255,610, for Lot 4 in Cahaba Valley Park North and property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Laura I. Mims to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $270,000, for Lot 8 in Apache Ridge Sector 2 & 3.

-Linda S. Hudson to Blake A. Fulgham, for $375,000, for Lot 6 in Indian Ridge Estates.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Andre Klein, for $541,475, for Lot 38 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $400,000, for Lots 8, 23, 28 and 31 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Werner H. Beiersdoerfer to Julio Recinos Sibrian, for $12,500, for Lot 25 in Canterbury Estates First Addition.

-Joan B. Selikoff to John H. Sanford, for $410,000, for Lot 28 in Cobblestone Square.

-Charles E. McCary to Manuela Cota, for $285,000, for Lot 10 in Oak Park Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Timothy Austin Jones, for $333,765, for Lot 110 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jonathan Tate Southard, for $347,150, for Lot 121 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Theo Bulloch, for $250,295, for Lot 106 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jwauntel Garrett, for $442,375, for Lot 217 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Ellen K. Smith to Greg Rodivich, for $417,400, for Lot 2238 in Birkdale at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Ellen Hamm Hamby, for $351,400, for Lot 109 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Claudia Gomez to Nicole R. Douglas Curtis, for $270,000, for Lot 624 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.

-Dondi M. Sharpton to Matthew Steven Barnes, for $175,000, for Lot 28 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Britney Green to Melissa E. Bolda, for $326,000, for Lot 687 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2 Resurvey of Lots 685, 686, 697 and Future Dev.

-Jack L. Davis to Jonas Akins, for $265,000, for Lot 335 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 8 Resurvey Lot 215.

-Mary Pamela Blankenship to Madeline Kristen Moses, for $335,000, for Lot 2706 in Weatherly Highlands Club Drive Sector 27.

-Ken B. York to Richard J. Duhon, for $850,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Brian Wall to B&C Real Estate LLC, for $107,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Jameel Todd to Lisa Robertson, for $305,000, for Lot 1426 in Braemar at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Patrick Ryan Goodnight to Jennyfer Silva Goodnight, for $261,700, for Lot 6 in Heather Ridge.

-Eva B. Frederick to Richard M. Shields, for $365,000, for Lot 1324 in Macallan at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Shea Watson to Nicholas Anthony Dowen, for $499,900, for Lot 2306 in Ambergate at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Kelly Johnson to Tia B. Stewart, for $160,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Jared Parker to Afra Smith, for $235,000, for Lot 313 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Sheryl Bailey Parton to Sheryl Bailey Parton, for $95,220, for Lot 12 in Country Estates.

-Thanos Ventures LLC to Crystal Richards, for $134,900, for Lots 5 and 6 in Dunstans Map and Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Paul E. Bailey to Earl D. Doyle, for $235,000, for Lot 2 in Sunnydale Estates First and Second Sectors.

-Harry C. Hamilton to Lynn Joseph Braud, for $195,000, for Lot 20 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 2 Resurvey.

-Brian D. Frei to James Russell Webb, for $280,000, for Lot 69 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase I.

-Linda Barnett Thomas to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $209,000, for Lot 5 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector Fourth Addition.

-Julie Kay Kirkland to City of Alabaster, for $300,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

July 12

-Jason Bradley Sensaboy to Shane Anthony Picklesimer, for $490,000, for Lot 1-139 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase IV.

-Richard A. Britt to Jennifer Jean Rye, for $535,000, for Lot 3 in Clarks Addition to Riverchase Resurvey.

-Crown Properties of AL LLC to Mechelle S. Wilder, for $1,077,000, for Lot 2 in Hufmans Greystone Resurvey Resubdivision.

-Judith L. Williams to Elizabeth S. Hawes, for $130,100, for Lot 204 in Gables a Condominium.

-Lisa D. Gould to Chase N. Mote, for $162,000, for Lot 39 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes Second Addition.

-Donna McKinney Lummus to Tracy L. Hutchison, for #360,000, for property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Thomas Glenn to Kyle Alexander Yu, for $260,000, for Lot 3 in Harbor Towne.

-Stevie Jo Shirley to Ronald Thomas Laduke, for $476,000, for Lot 24 in Grand Oaks Resurvey of Lots 23 & 24.

-Charles Ngigi to Hai Hoang Luu, for $270,000, for Lot 26 in Chanda Terrace 3rd Sector.

-Daniel B. Gilbert to Benjamin Goldman, for $290,000, for Lot 338 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Sharon Rosetta Hudd to Amy Nicole Locklin, for $525,000, for Lot 21 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-Michelle Kuhn to Spartan Invest LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 3 in Chanda Terrace 6th Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kimberly L. Weaver, for $497,859, for Lot 686 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Robert W. Anderson to Rodney Hudson, for $300,000, for Lot 9-94 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Albert McDougald to John M. Helms, for $577,000, for Lot 2740 in Riverchase Country Club 27th Addition.

-Michael S. Camp to Alice Henton, for $410,000, for Lot 3 in Southpointe Sixth Sector Phase One.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Mitchell Seal, for $375,000, for Lot 7126 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Michael Emery to Madelynn Leeann Hogg, for $145,000, for Lot 27 in Sugar Hill Townhomes.

-A J Custom Homes LLC to Emmit M. Stallworth, for $541,739, for Lot 6 in Eagle Nest.

-Shirley Boltin to Hirofumi Ueda, for $275,000, for Lot 202 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium Seventh Amended Plat.

-Carol Adele Pitts to Christie Dietz, for $182,500, for Lot 41 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector One.

-Richard V. Nivens to Glenda M. Chambless, for $35,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Tyler Nicholas Partridge to Lauren Brook Scales, for $186,710, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Louise S. White to Samuel Hughes, for $32,000, for property in Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Johnathan Grayson Dreyer to Developing Heights LLC, for $147,000, for Lot 18 in Shoal Creek Highlands First Sector.

-Hazel I. Pickett to William Kenneth Pickett, for $104,700, for Lot 3 in Canterbury Estates 1st Addition.

-James A. Dorrance to Hyland Wehunt, for $190,000, for Lot 15 in Oak Mountain Estates.

-Robert Maxwell Mcleod to Cash Flowing LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 1527 in Eagle Point 15th Sector.

-Western REI LLC to Kittrell Development LLC, for $199,900, for Lot 6 in Kent Farms Commercial Complex.

-J. Thomas Holton to Annie Lou Holton, for $250,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Zegrahm Expeditions Inc. to Highlands Treatment Center LLC, for $1,425,000, for Lot 1 in Environs Park and property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Joe L. King to Square Foot Holdings LLC, for $130,000, for Lots 13 and 14 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Michael Blake Wydemon to James D. Owens, for $38,000, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

July 13

-Charles Penn to Charles Penn, for $10,000, for Lot 42 in Belvedere Cove Phase III Final Plat.

-Ron Garrett to Mondragon Properties LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 71 in Saffords Map of the Town of Shelby.

-ARVM 5 LLC to CPI Amherst SFR Program II Owner LLC, for $522,226.15, for Lot 7 in Rossburg Sector 1 and Lot 49 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase 1.

-Smith Development & Management LLC to Greogry Holdings LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 1 in Applecross.

-Nathan Reinhard to Stephen Patrick Smith, for $381,000, for Lot 225 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Sharmeeka C. Morrison to Robert Brown, for $200,000, for Lot 231 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Final Plat.

-Jennifer L. Holasek to Jennifer H. Herring, for $52,150, for Lot 70 in Rocky Ridge Townhome Phase One.

-William D. Jones to Kori Mosakowski Hamner, for $489,000, for Lot 2211 in Riverchase Country Club 22nd Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Maximo Cabral Acuna, for $271,195, for Lot 310 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Keeriq Prewitt, for $300,190, for Lot 32 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Aria Burns Investments LLC to Kinematic Holdings LLC, for $665,000, for Lot 15 in McCain Industrial Park and property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Mark Alan Koch, for $443,027, for Lot 854 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Byron L. Carden to Byron L. Carden, for $210,800, for Lot 30 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Ray B. Hardman, for $488,576, for Lot 4112 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Michael Shane Camp, for $641,346, for Lot 1217 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Cynthia P. Hardy, for $407,921, for Lot 4122 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Donna Dollner to Marilyn R. Colen, for $101,500, for Lot 50 in Camden Cove Sector 7 Amended Map of the Final Plat.

-Alberta A. Faircloth to Charles Albert Faircloth, for $119,000, for Lot 44 in Wildewood Village 5th Addition.

-Timberline Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $225,000, for Lots, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Randy Lee Reed to Tammy Singleterry, for $119,000, for Lot 139 in Rossburg Townhomes.

-Jerry Arnold to Elizabeth Maziarz, for $150,000, for Lot 1 in Denney Chelsea North and property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-JCG Investments LLC to Village Street Holdings LLC, for $1,250,000, for Lot 1 in Greystone Commercial 2nd Phase a Resurvey of Lots 1 and 2 of a Res of Lot 5A.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $143,769.32, for Lot 488 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Roger W. Jackson, for $460,747, for Lot 704 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Embridge Homes LLC to John David Salter, for $469,510, for Lot 705 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Gerald Garrett to Miranda R. Aldridge, for $622,300, for property in Section 25, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-SB Homes LLC to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 11 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Timothy Robert Waldsmith, for $511,982.29, for Lot 22-122 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Michael D. Jones to William Keith Dyer, for $331,000, for Lot 25 in Tanglewood by the Creek Final Plat.

-Joseph Adams Wilson to Relyk Holdings LLC, for $12,500, for Lot 637 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 1.

-Heather Knighten to Joseph D. Chambers, for $400,000, for Lots 1, 9 10 and 23 through 17, and property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Nathan Williams To Katelyn Drew Duling, for $195,000, for Lot 13 in Meadows Plat 1 Amended Map.

-Roger M. Pugh to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 1 in Cedar Bend Phase 1.

-Stephanie Roulier to Bradley R. Scott, for $322,000, for Lot 7 in Carleton Point Amended Map.

-Rozelle P. Doughty to Doyce Vann Williams, for $615,000, for Lot 49 in Greystone Farms North Phase I.

-Barbara E. Klein to Christopher Michael Hanson, for $220,000, for Lot 48 in Timber Park Phase IV.

-Debra Ann Creighton to Kobe C. Cunningham, for $141,900, for Lot 148 in Rossburg Townhomes.

-Mary Renee Kerr to Timothy Michael Scott, for $415,000, for Lot 61 in High Chaparal Sector 3.

-John W. Allred to ARVM 5 LLC, for $244,000, for Lot 21 in Cross Creek Final Plat.

-James A. Hoover to Jeremy Sanders, for $680,000, for Lot 35 in Heatherwood 4th Sector 2nd Addition.

-Candice Bailey Bryant to Margaret Bell Williams, for $5,000, for Lot 2 in R & B Subdivision Resubdivide of Lots 2.

-John H. Tanner to Fred C. Grammer, for $465,000, for Lot 2119 in Kirkwall at Ballantrae Phase 1 Sector 2.

July 14

-Thomas George Harrell to Larry Elliott, for $289,900, for Lot 25 in Edenton a Condominium.

-Francis James Rauccio to Troy Harnish, for $257,500, for Lot 27 in Southwind Fourth Sector.

-Jeremy Sanders to Larry Buchanan, for $494,000, for Lot 12 in Lake Kathryn.

-Philip Yance to Jason Alexander, for $169,000, for Lot 625 in Highland Lakes 6th Sector Amended Map.

-Ashley Jett to Todd D. Fitzmorris, for $360,000, for Lot 48 in Quail Run Phase 2.

-Sandra L. Naylor to Richard Cullum, for $235,000, for Lot 33 in Village of Brook Highland.

-Ricky Locarno to Tyler McCoy, for $285,000, for Lot 4 in Forest Hills 1st Sector.

-Laura S. Holly to Terry A. White, for $385,000, for Lot 7 in Oak Park Highland Sector 3.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Angela Tropin, for $318,425, for Lot 111 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Anthony Chavers to Jude P. Dooley, for $656,000, for Lot 25 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase I.

-Donald Lee Crouse to Christopher Hicks, for $246,000, for Lot 14 in Southern Hills Sector 4.

-Kevin L. Papp to Clinton D. Kennedy, for $275,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-David G. Dilfer to Marilyn Frances Knox, for $186,000, for Lot 84 in Wyndham Cottages Phase II.

-Rachel Swensen to Roger Miller, for $120,000, for Lot 223 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Final Plat.

-Ray L. Easterling to Brooke Elizabeth Hafner, for $191,000, for Lot 137 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Smith Commercial Investments LLC to Benjamin J. Spivak, for $81,000, for Lot 6 in Creekwater Estates.

-Brian A. Pavlick to Ryan Klages, for $216,000, for Lot 10 in Carriage Hill Phase 1.

-Rose Marie Morris to James R. Powers, for $525,000, for Lot 11 in Indian Crest Estates First Addition Third Sector Resurvey of Lots 10 and 11.

-Donovan Rentals LLC to Taneshia McClease, for $395,000, for Lot 1124 in Lauchlin at Ballantrae Phase 2 Resurvey of Lots 1123 and 1124 Final Plat.

-Marlin Timothy Gallups to Terry Ray Gallups, for $10,000, for Lot 3 in Marlin Gallups Family Subdivision.

-Christopher R. Giles to Anh Dao Thi Nguyen Le, for $260,000, for Lot 4 in Homestead Sector C.

-W Development LLC to Scott Weygand, for $360,000, for Lot 21 in Chelsea Reserve Resurvey of Lots 11, 12, 13 and 21.

-Quintasha L. Hampton to Justin Schroeder, for $558,500, for Lot 437 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4A.

-Entrust Group Inc. to Randi L. Dicus, for $4,000, for property in Section 4, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-PPS LLC to Rogers Family Properties LLC, for $750,000, for Lot 1 in Cahaba Valley Office Park.

-David S. Fetterolf to Brian L. Snider, for $735,000, for Lot 16-25 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Sherry L. Jones to Jared Thornton, for $1,550,000, for Lot 8 in Crest at Greystone Second Addition.

-Brian Snider to Ben Daniel Haindel, for $375,000, for Lot 9-31 in Chelsea Park Ninth Sector.

-Jennifer Pochran to Benson Muthee, for $270,000, for Lot 1441 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Three.

-Point of Rest LLC to Janet N. King, for $515,800, for Lot 54 in Parc at Greystone.

-Julie D. Mann to Michael A. Chavez, for $237,000, for Lot 21 in Oakwood Village Phase Two.

-Richard L. Jones to Global SA LLC, for $10,000, for Lot 8 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Steven J. Terry, for $441,900, for Lot 631 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Donovan Investments LLC, for $114,120, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot A-1 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Daniel J. Zelaski to John M. Klutch, for $605,000, for Lot 10 in Woodford Amended Map.