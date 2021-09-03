Late push by Hewitt-Trussville leads to Spain Park loss

By STEPHEN DAWKINS | Special to the Reporter

TRUSSVILLE – Spain Park’s Zavier Long ran for a 17-yard touchdown with 3:13 on the clock in the third quarter of Friday’s visit to Hewitt-Trussville to tie the game at 17-all, after Braxton Sumpter’s point-after kick.

The Jaguars (1-2 overall, 0-1 in Class 7A, Region 3) had fought back to tie the game for the first time since Hewitt-Trussville first took a lead less than a minute into the game on a 45-yard touchdown run by Clayton Hollis.

But after Long’s touchdown, it was all Huskies (3-0, 1-0) the rest of the way, as the hosts scored 21 unanswered points to take a 38-17 win.

Back in the first quarter, Omari Kelley made it 14-0 with a seven-yard touchdown run.

Then Long found the end zone for the first time of the night, from 15 yards out with 3:34 remaining in the first quarter.

A 32-yard field goal by Sumpter cut the deficit to 14-10 with 6:17 to go in the second quarter, but Hewitt-Trussville’s Riley Rigg answered with a 20-yard field goal with 8 seconds until halftime.

Long’s second touchdown run tied the game, but Cade Carruth gave the lead back to the Huskies with a five-yard touchdown run with 1:30 left in the third quarter.

Hewitt-Trussville pulled away in the fourth with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Floyd to Ryan Shoop, and a 45-yard touchdown run by Hollis.

The hosts outgained SPHS 445 yards to 225 yards.

Spain Park’s Evan Smallwood completed six passes in 10 attempts for 53 yards.

Pierson Cole and Caldwell Bussey each had two catches, for 24 yards and 16 yards, respectively.

Zamir Farris rushed 16 times for 74 yards, Long had 67 yards on 11 carries and Smallwood added 45 yards on 13 carries.

Landon Huey led the Spain Park defense with five tackles, including two tackles for loss.

Brian Alston had 4.5 tackles, and Tucker Steed had four tackles.

Spain Park next visits Thompson on Friday, Sept. 10.