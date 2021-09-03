September 3, 2021

Marriages for the week of Aug. 30

By Staff Reports

Published 9:02 am Friday, September 3, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 16-20:

-Brandon Shea Jenkins to Lori Sanders Bishop.

-Willie James Lee to Amy Rena Smith.

-Tanya Lenn Hiers to Ramon Allan Crockett.

-Elizabeth Nicole Waldrip to Jacob Thomas McCubbins.

-Raquel B. Escobar Alvarez to Julio A. Encarnacion Castillo.

-Jacob Cameron Dukes to Jordan Christie Shassberger.

-Michael Elliot Travers to Allison Marie Boyd.

-Major Chapple to Faith Kamanu.

-Porter Lane Thomas to Ema Aspen Deveaux.

-Dimarriyus Greylin Kirkland to Taylor Lesion Wilson.

-Kelsey Grace Wilson to Eugene Harrison Neff.

-Marcus Quentez Judkins to Charesa Joy Calhoun.

-Mitchell William Stuart to Courtney Blair Harrison.

-Hunter James Nabors to Rayven Dianna Stegall.

-Temple Emmanuel Jackson to Marquita Lotese Smiley.

-Hahn Wun Lau to Ema Grace Scullen.

-Sondra Bailey to Mohammad Omar Bingahlan.

-Marcus Cody Dawson to Sherry Blackburn Church.

-Saundra Monique Anderson to Brittany Denise Williams.

-Erica Renee Kelton to Eric Ro Shon Means.

-Michael Edward White to Elizabeth Abigail Barber.

-Blake Aaron Kennedy to Amber Livingston.

-Miguel Angel Arteaga Torres to Maria Belen Flores Pichardo.

-Carl Dwayne Wilson to Tina Michelle Scott.

-David Lysle Moreland to Beverly Ann Cole.

-Austin Tyler Raines to Kaylie Grace Ward.

-Lance Paul Beverly to Anna Lynn Harris.

-Jenna Grace Gray to Claudia Patricia Molina Portillo.

-Richard Robert Machin to Kassidi Brooke Ahl.

-Cory Seth Martin to Destiny Nichole Truss.

-Justin Daniel Stewart to Sarah Elizabeth Thompson.

