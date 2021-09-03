Marriages for the week of Aug. 30
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 16-20:
-Brandon Shea Jenkins to Lori Sanders Bishop.
-Willie James Lee to Amy Rena Smith.
-Tanya Lenn Hiers to Ramon Allan Crockett.
-Elizabeth Nicole Waldrip to Jacob Thomas McCubbins.
-Raquel B. Escobar Alvarez to Julio A. Encarnacion Castillo.
-Jacob Cameron Dukes to Jordan Christie Shassberger.
-Michael Elliot Travers to Allison Marie Boyd.
-Major Chapple to Faith Kamanu.
-Porter Lane Thomas to Ema Aspen Deveaux.
-Dimarriyus Greylin Kirkland to Taylor Lesion Wilson.
-Kelsey Grace Wilson to Eugene Harrison Neff.
-Marcus Quentez Judkins to Charesa Joy Calhoun.
-Mitchell William Stuart to Courtney Blair Harrison.
-Hunter James Nabors to Rayven Dianna Stegall.
-Temple Emmanuel Jackson to Marquita Lotese Smiley.
-Hahn Wun Lau to Ema Grace Scullen.
-Sondra Bailey to Mohammad Omar Bingahlan.
-Marcus Cody Dawson to Sherry Blackburn Church.
-Saundra Monique Anderson to Brittany Denise Williams.
-Erica Renee Kelton to Eric Ro Shon Means.
-Michael Edward White to Elizabeth Abigail Barber.
-Blake Aaron Kennedy to Amber Livingston.
-Miguel Angel Arteaga Torres to Maria Belen Flores Pichardo.
-Carl Dwayne Wilson to Tina Michelle Scott.
-David Lysle Moreland to Beverly Ann Cole.
-Austin Tyler Raines to Kaylie Grace Ward.
-Lance Paul Beverly to Anna Lynn Harris.
-Jenna Grace Gray to Claudia Patricia Molina Portillo.
-Richard Robert Machin to Kassidi Brooke Ahl.
-Cory Seth Martin to Destiny Nichole Truss.
-Justin Daniel Stewart to Sarah Elizabeth Thompson.
