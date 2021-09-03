Police reports for week of Aug. 30

The following are the most recent incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County.

Alabaster

Aug. 16

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from Third Street Northeast. A 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the Alabaster Police Department.

-Information report from Colonial Drive.

-Property damage from Butler Rd. near train crossing, Maylene. A Chevy Tahoe sustained $50 in damages.

-Information report from Park Drive.

-Domestic incident from Ninth Court Southwest.

Aug. 17

-Found property from the Alabaster Police Department. A Wiko cell phone was recovered.

-Domestic incident from Simmsville Road.

-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

-Information report from Pacific Drive. A Remington .22-caliber rifle was recovered.

-Property damage from Windsor Ct.

-Property damage from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2016 Nissan Maxima S sustained $100 in damages.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, domestic incident from Kensington Lane.

-Domestic incident from Mardis Lane.

-Hold for other agency-warrant with Helena PD from the 238-mile marker of I-65 North.

Aug. 18

-Identity theft, theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Scenic Lake Cove. A total of $4,000 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief second degree from Knox Mobile Home Park, Shelby County 17. Outside flood lights were damaged.

-Passing forged instrument from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Identity documents were seized.

-Domestic incident from the 30 block of Maylene Drive.

-Alias warrant from the 300 block of McDow Road.

Aug. 19

-Information report from the 100 block of Lucas Lane. A Luger firearm valued at $190 was stolen.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Kent Dairy Road. Marijuana, a grinder, drug scales and marijuana (7.5 grams) were seized.

-Information report from Fifth Street Southwest, Alabama. An undisclosed amount of money was seized.

-Property damage from Second Place Southwest. A 2018 Ford Focus was damaged.

-Information report from an unnamed location.

-Domestic violence assault second degree from an unnamed location.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1300 block of First Avenue West.

Aug. 20

-Identity theft from Wellington Manor.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from Wellington Manor. Merchandise valued at $1,221.61 was stolen.

-Assault second degree from Smokey Road.

-Found property from Palm Drive. A bicycle was recovered.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from Walmart, 630 Colonial Promenade Parkway. Assorted grocery items totaling $238.08 were stolen.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from Walmart, 630 Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $90.55 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from Kent Dairy Road.

Aug. 21

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1600 block of Pacific Drive. A 2003 Dodge Caravan was stolen.

-Information report from the 300 block of First Street Southwest.

-Public intoxication, disorderly conduct from King Arthur Court.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive.

Aug. 22

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 119 at the 600 block of First Street Southwest. Meth (0.6 gram), a cut up pen case with residue and amphetamines/methamphetamines (0.6 gram) were seized.

-Domestic incident from Buckskin Trace.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from the 2200 block of Kent Dairy Road. Vehicle parts and accessories valued at $25 were stolen.

-Possession of marijuana first degree from the 1000 block of First Street South. An undisclosed amount of drugs/narcotics and marijuana (5.39 grams) were seized.

-Hold for other agency-Calera P.D., possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 31. Marijuana (2.2 grams) was seized.

-Harassment from Gardenside Drive, Alabaster.

Aug. 23

-Alias warrant (two counts) from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

Calera

Aug. 13

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Aug. 14

-Miscellaneous incident from Timberline Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 40 block of Beverley Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 and Green Acres.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 400 block of Waterford Drive.

Aug. 15

-DUI-alcohol from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Interference with domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence second degree-strangulation, domestic violence third degree-assault from the 2100 block of 18th Street.

-DUI-alcohol from the 227-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Failure to appear from Shelby County 47 and 69.

Aug. 16

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, giving false ID to law enforcement officer, drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband second degree (two counts), tampering with physical evidence, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, escape third degree from I-65 Exit 228.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, illegal possession of prescription drugs from U.S. 31 at Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs from U.S. 31 at Supercenter Drive.

-Menacing-aggravated assault-gun from Shelby County 89 and Dry Valley Lane.

-Failure to appear (seven counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property third degree from the 6600 block of Shelby County 151.

-Property damage from the 6900 block of Alabama 70.

Aug. 17

-Failure to appear from the 30 block of Milgray Lane.

-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, violation of a domestic violence protection order, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Sumner Drive.

-Property damage from the 4100 block of Smokey Road.

-Property damage from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Waterstone Way at Shelby County 22.

-Incident from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, carrying brass knuckles/slingshot, tampering with physical evidence from the 100 block of Green Acres.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Green Acres.

-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Savannah Lane.

Aug. 18

-Simple assault from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Notice of trespass from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Domestic violence third degree-reckless endangerment from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Reckless endangerment from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Shoplifting (three counts) from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Agency assist from the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Pine Valley Drive.

Aug. 19

-Property damage from the 8000 block of Alabama 25.

Aug. 20

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2200 block of Shelby County 86.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to business property, burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

Harpersville

July 2

-Civil incident from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

July 3

-Harassment from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

July 6

-Theft of property from vehicle from Gallups Crossroad.

July 8

-Civil incident from an unnamed location.

July 9

-Property damage from an unnamed location.

July 11

-Incident from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

July 12

-Civil incident from an unnamed location.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

July 15

-Miscellaneous incident from an unnamed location.

July 16

-Theft of property fourth degree from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

July 17

-Domestic violence-assault from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

July 31

-Property damage from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

-Burglary/theft of property-vehicle from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

Helena

Aug. 12

-Property damage from the 300 block of Chadwick Place.

Aug. 13

-Lost property from the 600 block of Park Lake Circle.

Aug. 15

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from Rocky Ridge Circle.

Aug. 16

-Harassment from Cox Cove.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 17.

-Domestic incident from First Avenue West.

Aug. 17

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 238-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Property damage from the 4300 block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Failure to appear-traffic from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Miscellaneous theft from the 2600 block of Shelby County 58, Paragon Fitness.

Aug. 18

-Lost property from Alabama 261 near Starkey Street.

-Suicide attempt from Dublin Drive North.

-Property damage from Helena Road.

Aug. 20

-Domestic harassment-family from Old Cahaba Trail.

-Drug paraphernalia-first offense from Hillsboro Parkway.

Aug. 22

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia-first offense, possession of a controlled substance.

Montevallo

Aug. 16

-Obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer and obstruction – governmental operations from Montevallo Villa Court (residence/home).

Aug. 19

-Property damage from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2021 Toyota Corolla rear fender and door valued at $1,000.

Aug. 20

-Burglary – residence – force and larceny/theft- theft – miscellaneous, $500 – less than $1,500 from Cambridge Park Drive (residence/home). Stolen was an AC unit composition and defrost board valued at $550. Damaged was a front door, broken window and bottom of garage door valued at $750.

-PI appears in public place under influence and public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from Montevallo (other/unknown).

Aug. 21

-Information only from Evansville Circle (residence/home). Damaged was a house valued at $75,000.

Aug. 22

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from AL Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a Samsung Galaxy8 cell phone valued at $200.

Aug. 23

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Highway 10 (convenient store). Damaged was a left rear tire valued at $250.

-Information only from SR-25 (service/gas station).

-Larceny/theft – theft – bicycle, less than $500 from AL-25 (supermarket). Stolen was a blue 18 speed Huffy bike valued at $200.

Aug. 24

-Information only from Doster Drive (highway/street). Stolen was an Alabama tag valued at $1.

Pelham

Aug. 15

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $119.03.

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (highway/road/alley). Stolen, not recovered was cash, bank card and credit cards valued at $15.

Aug. 16

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $279.92.

-Burglary from the 5000 Block of Sykes Street (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was equipment valued at $1,400.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $1,000.

Aug. 18

-Fraud from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0.