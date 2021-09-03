Sheriff’s reports for the week of Aug. 30

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from July 23-Aug. 11:

July 23

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Ammersee Lakes Drive, Montevallo. A Samsung Galaxy Note 20 valued at $999.99 was stolen.

July 30

-Computer tampering from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

Aug. 3

-Civil dispute from the 1900 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 40 block of Manning Place, Birmingham.

-Reckless endangerment, hunting or discharge of firearm near public roads from the 100 Building of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

Aug. 4

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of Hayes Circle, Montevallo. A homemade smoking device with residue was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of Hayes Circle, Montevallo. Multiple used syringes with residue and blood were recovered.

-Allowing animals to run at large from the 1500 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 2200 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Incident from Dunnavant Valley Road at Regent Park Drive, Birmingham. A 2002 Honda S2000 sustained $500 in damages.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A 2016 Nissan Rogue was damaged.

Aug. 5

-Criminal littering from the 0 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea.

-Fire investigation from the 1300 block of Woodbury Place, Sterrett. A 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid was damaged.

-Incident from the 2100 block of Hearthwood Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications from the 0 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2600 block of Saddlecreek Trail, Birmingham.

-Forgery, theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of Post House Lane, Birmingham. U.S. currency in the amount of $1,200 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering of vehicle from the 4700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A wallet valued at $20, MasterCard and Visa card were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 400 block of Talon Court, Birmingham. A total of $1,600 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A Colt Commander semiautomatic pistol valued at $500, cash in the amount of $3,000 and wallet with assorted debit cards valued at $20 were stolen; and suitcase with assorted clothes valued at $50 was damaged.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Tiger Lily Lane, Montevallo. A pistol valued at $350 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 700 block of Shelby County 265, Calera. A Georgia license plate valued at $50 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 900 block of Camp Branch Road, Alabaster. U.S. currency in the amount of $23 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 700 block of Camp Branch Road, Alabaster. U.S. currency in the amount of $260 and a credit/debit card were stolen.

-Incident from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

Aug. 6

-Harassment from the 900 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 3700 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A wallet with ID card and Social Security card was recovered.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 25000 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Lane, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 2200 block of Harris and Wright Drive, Birmingham. A 2006 Honda Civic was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 9000 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Alprazolam pills (2 grams) were confiscated.

-Injury to or destruction of state property by convict or prisoner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A jail phone and kiosk were damaged.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 7400 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. A PlayStation 4 valued at $400, miscellaneous jewelry and coins valued at $100, a Roku TV valued at $100 and a fireproof safe with no contents valued at $60 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A total of $1,000 was stolen.

-Public lewdness, minor in possession of alcohol from the 100 block of Resource Center Parkway, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 2500 block of Shelby County 26, Alabaster.

-Property damage from Old Highway 280 and Narrows Drive, Chelsea.

-DUI-alcohol from the 55000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds.

-Person afflicted with sexually transmitted disease to transmit such disease from the 300 block of Narrows Reach, Birmingham.

Aug. 7

-Incident from the 12400 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Harassment from the 600 block of Dorough Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4800 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

Aug. 8

-Dog bite from the 4500 block of Eagle Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 3000 block of Highland Lakes Road, Birmingham.

-Missing person from the 900 block of Shelby County 40, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 90 block of Heritage Road, Shelby.

-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 93, Helena.

-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 45, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation, civil dispute from the 100 block of Briarvale Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Shelby County 61, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Narrows Reach, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

Aug. 9

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Cherokee Trail, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespass second degree from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Criminal trespass second degree from the 1000 block of Hornet Parkway, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 200 block of Arbor Court, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 5000 block of South Main Street, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 4000 block of Hawthorne Place, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Madison Lane, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 1200 block of Shelby County 491, Vandiver. A mailbox valued at $100 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Shelby County 462, Sterrett. A wooden post and mailbox sustained $100 in damages.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Bent River Lane, Birmingham.

-Criminal littering from the 6200 block of Coalmont Road (wildlife management area), Maylene. A Birmingham Life newspaper and notebook paper were recovered.

-Harassing communications from an unknown address in Shelby County.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Hummingbird Close, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous information from the 3000 block of Kinross Drive, Birmingham.

Aug. 10

-Property damage from the 400 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster. A 1996 Ford Econoline Van valued at $5,000 was damaged.

-Harassment from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 1000 block of Navajo Trail, Alabaster. Heroin in a plastic bag corner (.5 gram) was confiscated.

-Fire investigation from the 2800 block of Altadena South Way, Birmingham. A back deck was burned and sustained $200 in damages.

-Missing person-child from the 46000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 3/8” drive ratchet valued at $15.88, ONN headphones valued at $9.88 and two Cyberpower 160-watt power inverters valued at $24.88 each were stolen.

Aug. 11

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A case of Winking Owl Wine valued at $35 was stolen.

-Incident from the 2800 block of Rock School Road, Harpersville. A 2000 Dodge Neon was burned.

-Incident from the 100 block of Sunset Lake Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous information from the 30000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Assault from the 1800 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.