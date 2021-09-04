Pelham Fire Department’s former Battalion Chief Don Green dies

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM ­–Pelham Fire Department’s former Battalion Chief Don Green died from complications due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Sept. 4.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we share the passing for former Battalion Chief Don Green,” the Fire Department announced on their Facebook page. “Chief Green lost his battle with COVID this morning. Please keep his family and the department in your thoughts and prayers. Arrangements are pending and will be updated as soon as possible.”

Green served with the Pelham Fire Department for over 27 years, and carved a special place in the hearts of his fellow department members. He was described by many as a dedicated worker, husband and father, who would do anything for those in need.

“I will say, he was one of the greatest men to walk the face of this Earth,” said former Chief Tim Honeycutt.

“I think he was in the hospital for a couple of weeks. He passed away this morning at around 5 a.m.,” said Fire Department Chief Mike Reid. Reid could not help but get emotional when speaking of his friend and colleague. “I’m sorry, I’m just trying to find the right words.”

Reid said he has spoken with Green’s family, and Green will receive a “full fire department funeral.”

“He was a true servant, leader in our department,” Reid said. “A very principled and determined man, but he had a love that was on display especially for our fighters and for the citizens he served. He’s truly a brother to me. We talk about brotherhood at the fire department, but he was truly a brother to us. He was still serving as an employee representative, so even in retirement he was still serving people.”

No arrangements have been made as of yet.