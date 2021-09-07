Ermon Willis
Ermon Willis
Shelby
Ermon Willis, age 94, of Shelby, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4.
The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Pinelawn Gardens with Bro. Randal Mims officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
He was a World War 2 Veteran, and beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elna Willis; granddaughter, Cayla Willis; and sister, Lurla House.
He is survived by his son, Perry Eugene Willis (Robbie); daughters, Mary Helen Shirley (James) and Gloria Ann Pitts (Gene); granddaughters, Mandy Barker (Ryan), Holli Willis, Christy Miskelley (Shane), and Amy Vansant (Andy); grandsons, Mike Shirley, Kyle Shirley (Tammy), and Tyler Turquitt; great granddaughters, Ava Vansant, Anna-Catherine Miskelley, Ashton McGuffie (Seth); great grandsons, Camden Davis, Zachary Shirley, Dawson Miskelley, Wyatt Miskelley, and Aaron Shirley (Kenzie); four great great grandchildren; special nieces, Lucille Byrd and Jenny Bell; and nephews, Houston Seale and Landon Jones.
Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.
Eldon Earl “Don” Green, Jr.
Eldon Earl “Don” Green, Jr. Pelham Eldon Earl “Don” Green, Jr., age 57 of Pelham, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4,... read more