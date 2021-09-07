Two by Two’s annual Barktoberfest helps our four-legged friends

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – On Oct. 17, Two By Two Animal Rescue will be hosting their annual Barktoberfest event at Helena Amphitheater Park.

“Two by Two Rescue’s Barktoberfest is the largest annual fundraiser for Two by Two Rescue, honoring the organization’s foster and adoption services, and celebrating all pets in the Greater Birmingham area,” Two by Two said in their announcement.

The event has garnered an impressive amount of popularity since it premiered six years ago. Barktoberfest provides fun family activities while also raising money for the rescue shelter’s various animals. Human and canine guests are welcome to take part in the dog and master masquerade event, the off-leash dog park, a photo booth and the vaccine and microchip clinic. Guests will even be able to bring home a new addition to the family at the Two by Two adoption center.

Food and beverages are also available, along with live entertainment.

“Whether you join us as a sponsor, a vendor or an attendee, your support will provide a standing ovation of ‘ap-paws’ for Two by Two’s everyday efforts to save the lives of unwanted, abused and abandoned animals, care for them until they find their forever homes, and educate the public about responsible pet care,” Two by Two said in their press release.

Barktoberfest is from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under age 18.