Chelsea proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

CHELSEA – A proclamation on the Chelsea City Council’s Sept. 7 agenda designating September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month was especially meaningful to Chelsea High School junior Hailey Adams and her family.

When Adams was 3 years old, her older sister was diagnosed with nephroblastoma, a rare kidney cancer primarily found in children.

“That meant that a softball-size cancerous tumor was enveloped in her left kidney,” Adams said. “I remember how scared my family was when we heard the news, and I want every family to know that you’re not alone, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Adams said her sister is an 11-year cancer survivor who, along with Adams, has worked to shed light on the issue of pediatric cancer and raise funding for efforts to find a cure.

“Raising the awareness will ultimately help raise funds so we don’t have to continue to live in a world where a child ever has to hear the words ‘You have cancer,’” Adams said.

In addition to the Childhood Cancer Awareness Month proclamation, the Council approved another proclamation declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

The Chelsea Historical Society and Museum will have a display and YouTube video for Constitution Week honoring Revolutionary War soldier Lewis Turner, a patriot with family roots in Shelby County.

In other business, the Council:

Voted to award Nick Grant funds in the amount of $13,971 to Chelsea Middle School for additional security cameras.

Approved an annexation request submitted by Highpointe 41 LLC for a portion of property located off Bear Creek Road consisting of a 10-foot strip on a 38-acre parcel. The annexation takes the city limits from the edge of Forest Lakes across Highway 43.