Helena shuts out Benjamin Russell to remain undefeated

HELENA – The defense continued to shine for the Helena Huskies on Friday, Sept. 10, as they picked up their second shutout of the season to remain undefeated.

Taking on Benjamin Russell, the Huskies gave up 142 yards, which allowed the offense to gradually pull away for a 32-0 victory.

With the win, Helena improved to 4-0 overall this season and 2-0 in region play, setting the stage for a massive showdown with rival Pelham.

The Huskies showed their defensive presence from the start, forcing Benjamin Russell deep into its own territory. Forced to punt from their own end zone, the Wildcats had a bad snap and kicked the ball out of the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 Helena lead.

That became the score at the end of the first quarter, as the two offenses were slow out of the gate.

That changed quickly in the second quarter.

Just 12 seconds into the period, Helena quarterback Mac Turner hit running back Jordan Washington on a short pass that went 41 yards for a touchdown and a 9-0 lead.

That was one of the biggest offensive plays for the Huskies in the first half, but Matthew Blocker helped them extend the lead twice before the halftime break.

The kicker for the Huskies was good on field goal attempts of 20 and 21 yards over the final 5:35 of the quarter to give Helena a 15-0 advantage at the half.

Blocker was just getting warmed up too.

In the third quarter, pushed 10 yards further back, he nailed his third field goal of the game from 31 yards out to extend the lead to 18-0.

Now up by more than two scores, the defense knew their continued pressure is all that was needed to pull out the win.

The Huskies were able to make a big stop on fourth-and-goal during Benjamin Russell’s next drive.

That was the best shot the Wildcats had at getting back into the game.

Instead, Helena capitalized and scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter 14-yard touchdown pass from Mac Turner to JC Sivley from 14 yards out with 6:20 left and a 4-yard run from Dalton Llewellyn with 21 seconds left to close out the 32-0 shutout.

Helena ended up outgaining Benjamin Russell 327-142 in the win. Turner’s 210 yards and two touchdowns through the air were a big reason why, while Washington finished with 65 yards on 19 carries and with one touchdown reception. Sivley led the receivers with 83 yards and a touchdown on four catches.

Justin Yunke and Conner Pugh led Helena’s defense with each totaling six tackles and two tackles for loss. Joseph Roberto and Joel Logan also added two tackles for loss.

KeMarcus Zackery led Benjamin Russell with 90 yards on 10 passes.