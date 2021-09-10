Pelham City Hall to host free shredding, electronic recycling day

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham City Hall will simultaneously host a free electronic recycling service and a free shred event on Oct. 2.

The fall shred event is open to the public, but has a six box limit for the free shredding service.

The recycling event is sponsored by ProTec Recycling, and will be open to all residents of Pelham ready to recycle their old phones, laptops and other electronic devices. There will be a $10 charge for each hard drive destruction and for each CRT monitor recycled. No TVs will be accepted at this event.

Pelham has hosted these services several times in the past, and has always seen a large turnout at the recycling event.

The electronic recycling will take place from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., and the fall shred event will be from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.