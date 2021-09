Freddie Joe Perry

Jemison

Freddie Joe Perry, age 68, of Jemison, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8. He was born Jan. 29, 1953.

A visitation for Freddie was held Saturday, Sept. 11 from 5-6 p.m. at Rockco Funeral Home, 3715 Highway 25, Montevallo, Alabama 35115.