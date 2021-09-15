Pelham teams with VenuWorks to manage Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham has hired VenuWorks, an Iowa-based venue management company, to take over management of the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena.

“Together with the City of Pelham, we look forward to making a positive impact at the complex as we work together to improve and grow operations,” Steve Peters, President of VenuWorks, said in the announcement. “We greatly appreciate the confidence in us demonstrated by this new partnership commitment.”

“I am excited by the possibilities a professional management team brings to our wonderful facility. Based on a solid history of successful outcomes elsewhere, VenuWorks should be able to help us identify the untapped potential of the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena,” said Pelham Mayor Gary W. Waters.

The merger was discussed briefly at the most recent City Council meeting, where the entire dais was a buzz with excitement at the prospective development. Councilmember Rick Walsh said he was anxious to see the potential new growth the union with VenuWorks would bring to the community, and after working closely with Peters and his team feels confident they will represent Pelham in the most dignified way.

“I wanted to make sure if we made this transition that we were making a good decision for the citizens of Pelham, and that we were doing what was in their best interest,” said Walsh. “We all know the fact that the Civic Complex has hemorrhaged money for the past 20 years, and with that understanding we would love to see that change. It’s a service we offer to the community in Pelham that we are proud of, and we would like to see it grow.”

“The excitement surrounding this new partnership is contagious. We have heard from many groups who are thrilled to know our facility is going to offer new opportunities and run more efficiently,” said Pelham City Manager Gretchen DiFante. “The Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena is a major draw for Pelham. It provides unique recreational and entertainment options that set us apart from surrounding communities. Bringing in VenuWorks and its professional management services confirms our commitment to ensuring our programs and professional partners are successful.”

VenuWorks will assume management over the complex beginning Oct. 1.