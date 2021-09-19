September 20, 2021

James Howard Sims

Published 8:29 pm Sunday, September 19, 2021

James Howard Sims
Vincent

James Howard Sims, age 70, of Vincent, passed away Friday, Sept. 17.

The memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Bolton Funeral Home with Rev. Aaron Knight officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Sims is preceded in death by his parents, James “PeeWee” and Jewel Sims.

He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Reynolds; son, Matt Sims; grandchildren, Alexis Morris, Brianna Reynolds, Clara Sims, and Kylie Sims; sisters, Charlotte Sims Landers, Faye Sims Speary, and Carol Sims Johnson; and brother, Lloyd Sims.

