Shelby County UA Alumni Chapter provides football guides to first responders

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

On Friday, Sept. 10, the Shelby County Chapter of the University of Alabama Alumni Society met at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Columbiana to express their gratitude to first responders in a special ceremony.

With 2021 being the twentieth anniversary of September 11th, the Shelby County Chapter members wanted to do something to show their appreciation for those who put their lives on the line. With assistance from local publishing group Birmingham Doin’s, the Chapter distributed special copies of the 76-page “2021 Dick Coffee Football Guide” to first responders throughout the Shelby County area.

The publishers provided the chapter with 2,000 copies, and according to Ron Howard, a member of the Shelby County Alumni Chapter’s Executive Committee, the Chapter has already given over 1,000 copies to various first responders and their staff.

At the special ceremony on Sept. 10, the Chapter presented 255 copies to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“While over 1,000 of the Guides are being provided to first responders and their staff, we did receive 2,000 Guides and are providing them to other groups as well,” Howard wrote in a statement. “For example, we gave 100 copies to Shelby County RSVP, provided copies for all the staff at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, etc. However, the first responders are our primary target audience.”

For more information, visit shelbycountyua.com and www.facebook.com/ShelbyCountyU.