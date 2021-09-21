Marriages for Aug. 23-Sept. 10
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 23-27:
-Allyson Kaci Brand to Jacquelyn Danielle Welborn.
-Jeremy Hunter Meeder to Paula Ariadna Toledo Cortes.
-John Blake Douglas to My Thi Kieu Nguyen.
-Jacob Norse Luker to Emily Jean Joiner.
-Jackson Lamar Oldham to Teqelia Rashelle Cunningham.
-Charles Brian Davidson to Ashton Paige Conte.
-Caytlin Michelle Campbell to Zachary Fleming Brammer.
-Matthew Joseph Sanchez to Mia Corletta Johnson.
-Joseph Michael Hutcheson to Brenda Delene Stevenson.
-Joseph Jackson Howle to Jeanette Luna Perez.
-Bradley Crawford Lovejoy to Kelly Lynn Williams.
-Connie Alisa Boles to Terry Lamar Watson.
-Andrew Mason Pearce to Summer Joan Montoya.
-Brandon Michael McLeod to Tiffani Paige Maclay.
-Jaxson Cole Glenn to Isabella Nicole Malone.
-Kelly Jo Taylor to Robert Eddie Magouyrk.
-Amber Nicole Bagley to Cody Allen Hood.
-Jeremy Wade Cain to Amanda Lynn Dalton.
-Cody Lee Bryant to Holley Leanne Thacker.
-Carlos Alberto Orellana Gomez to Floridalma Calderon Cruz.
-Mark Anthony Gunnoe to Stacy Lynn Bell.
-Folando Mardece Arnold to Shakir Lamar Hall.
-William Lloyd Burden to Ashley Rena Clark.
-Roger Perry Anderson to Abbie Catherine Wilson.
-William Reed McMahon to Brooke Alexander Lindsey.
-Chad Tyler Williams to Karin Elizabeth Riley.
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Aug. 30-Sept. 3:
-Rudolph Rafael Yeatman to Jackelin Paola Torres Barrientos De De La Vega.
-Kourtney Gabrielle Hayes to Clifford Gaines Yow.
-Cody Dewayne Springer to Teresa Renea Brawley.
-James Freeman Arrington to Elise Powell Wheeler.
-Hannah Taylor Elliott to Ryan Kelly Lingo.
-Joaquin Pedraza to Bertha Lucia Londono Saavedra.
-Beryl Olgah Atieno to Harrizon Odhiambo Olulu.
-Sabrena Lynn Deming to Richard Gregory Elmore.
-Rayme Lyle Bryson to Jennifer Elizabeth Hann.
-Chase Emory Rooks to Julie Ann Rosenberger.
-Jacob Michael Brown to Sydney Marie Wacker.
-Tamalyn Tanisha Libbey to Dennis Paul Wesley Wood.
-Devin Clint Shadrick to Breanna Cannon Pate.
-Laurren Ashley Findley to Christopher Michael Sipes.
-Joseph Allen Rash to Martha Jane Portera.
-Joseph Patrick Adams to Kelly Magen Cash.
-Jeremy Travis Jones to Amanda Elizabeth McNeillie.
-Michelle Lee Fuller to Jorge Alberto Cordova.
-Alton Dwaine Nelson to Monica Shawnta Johnson.
-Crystal Denise Richards to Jesse Ruben Moore.
-Alana Michelle Papoy to Jimmy Nelson Thompson.
-Thomas Watson Mason to Elizabeth Anne Hosmer.
-Kenneth Dale Lambert to Tammy Jo Tennyson.
-Michael Dennis Lambert to Anita Kay Kranak.
-Bailey Jess Morgan to Elizabeth Lavern Greer.
-Madelyn Elizabeth Bates to William Paget.
-Jeffrey Logan Gibbs to Celeste Hope Mims.
Roberto Avelino to Melanye Amayrani Rodriguez Mejia.
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 6-10:
-Bruce Clay Dunbar to Laura Rebekah Metz.
-Jose Manuel Zavala to Ashley Marie Arriaga.
-Samuel Evans Shepard to Mary Ruth Gregg.
-Michelle Susan Mayfieldn to Justin Bailey Sonier.
-Dalisa Jicole Johnson to Daryl Joseph Straate.
-James Carson Schweet to Taylor Catherine Alexis Hill.
-Leroy Jun to Margaret Muthoni Muya.
-Joan Marie Crocker Bennett to Kerry Wayne Cooper.
-Shaelyn Rae Perkins to Taylor Barclay Reynolds.
-James Earl Washington to Andranikki Rashan Kirkland.
-Tony Charles Patterson to Jessica Anne Yates.
-Craig Allan Mix to Aileen Maria Gonzalez.
-Jovel Jonatan Gutierrez Bulox to Lucia Maribel Dominguez Antonio.
-Curtis Evanda Washington to Kemesha Marse Rodgers.
-Ashlea Lauren Andrews to Stephen Scott Spencer.
-Dayron Ebaro Malloy to Nevada Naomi Williams.
-Katelyn Ann Rose to Matthew Clayton Brown.
-Billy Ray Tyler to Linda Ingram Mills.
-Austin Riser McKinney to Taylor Lynn Bailey.
-Kimberley Gross Celedonio to Carlos Rendale Coleman.
