Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 10-19
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 10-19:
Aug. 10
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 20 block of Beatrice Lane, Montevallo.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
Aug. 11
-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-Forgery from the 1000 block of Forest Lakes Way, Sterrett.
-Rape first degree from the 500 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 16100 block of Highway 55, Sterrett.
-Public intoxication from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two small clear plastic bottles containing an unknown yellowish liquid and a Glock 19 Gen 5 were confiscated.
Aug. 12
-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 700 block of Key Drive, Birmingham. Marijuana (4.8 grams), two empty vacuum sealed bags, a vacuum bag sealer and a magnetic box were confiscated.
-Miscellaneous incident from Highway 25 at Highway 315, Columbiana. A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox was damaged.
-Duty of drivers involved in motor vehicle accident from Bowling Drive at the intersection of U.S. 280 West, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. The driver’s side rear quarter panel on a 2021 Toyota RAV4 was damaged.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of 1st Street North, Alabaster.
-Death investigation from the 16700 block of Highway 42, Shelby.
-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Hollow Tree Trail, Harpersville.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 9000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.
-Harassment from the 2200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
Aug. 13
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from U.S. 280 East at Hugh Daniel Drive, Birmingham. Cocaine (0.2 grams) was confiscated.
-DUI alcohol and unlawfully carrying a pistol from U.S. 280 at Hugh Daniel Drive, Birmingham. A Ruger 9mm pistol and THC edibles (16 grams) were confiscated.
-Death investigation from the 100 block of Springwater Lane, Columbiana.
-Harassment from the 16000 block of Highway 42, Shelby.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Highway 259, Montevallo. A package containing a folding puzzle table valued at $50 was stolen.
-Harassment and trespassing from the 100 block of Cohill Drive, Alabaster.
-Noise complaint from the 900 block of Barristers Court, Birmingham.
-Disorderly conduct from Shelby County 39 and Shelby County 36, Chelsea.
-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.
-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from East Inverness Parkway, Birmingham. A 2014 Ford Focus was damaged.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from Lakeview Court, Shelby.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 14000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Hoover. A glass bowl containing suspected methamphetamine was confiscated, a Taser cartridge was damaged, and a 2010 Ford Mustang valued at $10,000 was recovered.
-Theft of property first degree from the 600 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A 2016 Jeep Renegade was stolen.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 4000 block of Park Crossing Drive, Chelsea.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Merrywood Lane, Sterrett.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 3000 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A 2020 Chevrolet Spark rental car sustained $500 in damages.
Aug. 14
-Death investigation from the 11100 block of Highway 55, Westover.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 4000 block of Cahaba Beach Road, Birmingham.
-Public intoxication from the 1900 block of Rock School Road, Harpersville. One TISAS M1911 45ACP was confiscated.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 500 block of Chesser Reserve Way, Chelsea.
-Reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 89, Calera. A crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine (0.4 grams), a Suboxone strip and a homemade glass pipe with residue were recovered.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Briarvale Road, Columbiana.
-Theft of property from the 300 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham. A 2015 Chrysler 200 was stolen.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo.
-Menacing from the 100 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 1900 block of Shelby County 56, Columbiana. A needle containing a clear liquid, about 1 gram of a white substance and six Alprazolam pills were confiscated.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Oak Tree Drive, Chelsea.
-Theft of property and domestic violence-menacing from the 100 block of Chow Drive, Westover. A Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun valued at $500 and a Ruger .380 handgun valued at $125 were stolen.
-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Aluminum sharpened to a point (approximately 4 inches long) with a cloth handle was confiscated.
-Theft of property first degree from the 9400 block of Shelby County 55, Westover. A turquoise 1964 GMC was stolen.
-Theft of property third degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. An 8-foot utility trailer valued at $501 was stolen.
-Allowing animals to run at large from the 300 block of Wooten Road, Alabaster.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Water Oak Street, Montevallo. A military ordinance (105mm Howitzer) was confiscated.
Aug. 15
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A shower curtain, $34.96 in cash through fraudulent return of a 5-in-1 bed topper, two pairs of Wrangler brand jeans and a Wrangler brand short-sleeved button-up shirt were stolen.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 1800 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of South Hill Drive, Wilsonville.
-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Overview Drive, Chelsea. A home was damaged.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 4000 block of Park Cove Way, Chelsea.
-Harassment from the 3100 block of Westover Road, Westover.
-Destruction of state property by an inmate from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. An LED light fixture was damaged.
-Domestic violence first degree-strangulation from the 100 block of Ashton Woods Drive, Chelsea.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 1400 block of Springfield Loop East, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Highway 478, Leeds. A 1997 GMC Jimmy was damaged.
Aug. 16
-DUI and resisting arrest from the 6900 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.
-Property damage from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A mailbox was damaged.
-Assault third degree from the 3500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.
-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Cove Road, Wilsonville. Two oak trees were damaged.
-Harassing communications from the 2300 block of Ridge Trail, Birmingham.
-Menacing from Alabama 119 at Oak Ridge drive, Birmingham.
-Stalking first degree from the 200 block of Pine Drive, Vincent.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 400 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A CD was stolen.
-Theft of property third degree and illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit card from the 900 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A wallet, driver’s license and Cash App card were stolen.
-Theft of property first degree from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A purse valued at $3,100 was stolen.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 8000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.
-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Meadow Garden Lane, Birmingham.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 800 block of Crabapple Lane, Vandiver. A 2019 Toyota Corolla was damaged.
-Harassment from the 400 block of Honeysuckle Road, Helena.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 30 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.
-Harassing communications from the 5200 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.
Aug. 17
-Burglary third degree from the 11000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A biometric gun safe valued at $139, a 9mm pistol valued at $800, a knife valued at $50, a single-pearl silver necklace valued at $200, a men’s wedding band with diamonds valued at $10,000 and a silver necklace valued at $200 were stolen.
-Theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle from the 8200 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene. Two Echo weedeaters, two Shindawa blowers, a gas edger, two catalytic converters from a 2020 Isuzu box truck and a catalytic converter from a 2014 Isuzu box truck were stolen.
-Menacing from the 200 block of Oakmont Circle, Birmingham.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett.
-Miscellaneous incident (lost property) from the 1000 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous information from the 200 block of Water Oak Street, Montevallo. A military ordinance (105mm Howitzer) was damaged.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Kendrick Road, Chelsea.
-Miscellaneous information from the 3300 block of Culloden Way, Birmingham.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 0 block of Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea. A Toyo Extensa valued at $120 was damaged.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.
-Property damage from Weldon Street at North Main Street, Wilsonville.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 1300 block of Eagle Park Road, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 4900 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.
Aug. 18
-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 22, Calera. About 96 grams of a green leafy substance that appeared to be marijuana, a Glock 19 and a Glock 19 magazine with 16 rounds were confiscated.
-Harassment from Alabama 70 and Alabama 25, Columbiana.
-Duty to remain at the scene of an accident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2018 Honda Accord was damaged.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 11000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.
-Theft of property fourth degree and criminal mischief third degree from the 9400 block of Shelby County 55, Westover. An orange hunting vest valued at $15, an orange hunting hat valued at $15, two Crossman BB guns ($30 each, valued at $60 total), two Daisy Pump Master BB guns ($50 each, valued at $100 total) and an electronic game caller valued at $150 were stolen. A lock sustained $10 in damages.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from U.S. 280 at Riverhills, Birmingham. A 2019 Ford F-150 was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.
-Theft of property first degree from the 3300 block of Culloden Way, Birmingham. A Rolex men’s watch valued at $8,000 and an Apex man’s watch valued at $5,000 were stolen.
-Miscellaneous information from Alabama 25 at Reynolds Cemetery Road, Montevallo.
-Missing person (runaway) from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Lane, Chelsea.
-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Chevy Lane, Birmingham. A 2001 Chevrolet Blazer valued at $1,000 was stolen.
-Identity theft from the 500 block of Hampton Park Drive, Hoover. An apartment lease valued at $11,863 was forged.
Aug. 19
-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Fawn Meadows Lane, Wilsonville.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 99, Shelby.
-Death investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 440, Chelsea.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 1500 block of Wingfield Court, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Shelby County 337, Chelsea.
-Theft of property from the 900 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe valued at $5,000 was stolen.
-Forgery third degree from the 2100 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham. U.S. currency valued at $465 was stolen.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2017 Dodge Ram was damaged.
-Civil dispute from the 4200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.
-DUI-alcohol from the 100 block of Foothills Parkway, Chelsea.
