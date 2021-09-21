September 21, 2021

The Shelby County Football Show Week 6

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, we break down the midway mark of the season with big non-region games this Friday, including our Game of the Week between Helena and McAdory. We also look back at last week’s huge games and name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 30:15 mark of the show.

