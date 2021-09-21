The Shelby County Football Show Week 6
On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, we break down the midway mark of the season with big non-region games this Friday, including our Game of the Week between Helena and McAdory. We also look back at last week’s huge games and name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 30:15 mark of the show.
You Might Like
Shelby County football predictions: Week 6
By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor Week 5 record: 9-1 Overall record: 48-8 Just like that, we have hit the... read more