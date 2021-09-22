Chelsea approves budget for 2022 fiscal year

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council approved the city’s operating budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The budget represents an increase from the previous year’s budget, with an anticipated total income of nearly $17.7 million.

“We’ve come a long way in our city,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said, noting the city’s first budget in 1996 was $32,500. “I appreciate the work of this council.”

The Fiscal Year 2022 budget includes $14,706,786 in total income in the general fund, along with $7,163,668 in total expenditures and $7,342,648 in total operating transfers out, leaving a balance of $200,470.

The following is a breakdown of expenditures:

General city expenditures – $2,332,852

Planning and zoning – $7,000

Library – $541,490

Maintenance department – $315,000

Park and recreation – $817,650

C.O.P. Program – $23,400

Citizen protection contracts – $1,412,000 (includes an additional deputy per shift)

Streets and roads – $40,000

Community center – $606,700

Senior center – $4,980

Museum – $4,650

ARPA expenditures – $1,057,946

The following is a breakdown of operating transfers out:

Fire department – $4,236,000 (includes three new fire trucks)

Highway 49 (ARPA) – $619,390

Debt service – $1,719,258

Capital projects – $768,000

Regarding the total city budget, operating transfers in are estimated to total about $7.6 million, with the use of remaining bond proceeds of $2 million and an additional bond issuance for 2021-2022 of $6 million to cover capital projects, such as the splash pad, that have exceeded initial estimates due factors such as materials and cost escalations.

Total expenditures are expected to total about $23.7 million.

The net balance, minus the educational reserve of $1,931,500, is $155,494.

In other business, the council:

Approved a proclamation declaring Sept. 27 as Family Day and Sept. 26-Oct. 2 as Family Week.

Voted to increase the fee to process assessment letter requests to $25.

Approved a restaurant retail liquor ABC license for Southern Wings Fourteen LLC doing business as Buffalo Wild Wings.

Approved annexation requests for properties on Forest Lakes Lane, Highway 336 and Country Manor Drive.

Voted to authorize right-of-way deeds for the conveyance of permanent easements to Shelby County.