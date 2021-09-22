Chelsea approves budget for 2022 fiscal year
By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer
CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council approved the city’s operating budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The budget represents an increase from the previous year’s budget, with an anticipated total income of nearly $17.7 million.
“We’ve come a long way in our city,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said, noting the city’s first budget in 1996 was $32,500. “I appreciate the work of this council.”
The Fiscal Year 2022 budget includes $14,706,786 in total income in the general fund, along with $7,163,668 in total expenditures and $7,342,648 in total operating transfers out, leaving a balance of $200,470.
The following is a breakdown of expenditures:
- General city expenditures – $2,332,852
- Planning and zoning – $7,000
- Library – $541,490
- Maintenance department – $315,000
- Park and recreation – $817,650
- C.O.P. Program – $23,400
- Citizen protection contracts – $1,412,000 (includes an additional deputy per shift)
- Streets and roads – $40,000
- Community center – $606,700
- Senior center – $4,980
- Museum – $4,650
- ARPA expenditures – $1,057,946
The following is a breakdown of operating transfers out:
- Fire department – $4,236,000 (includes three new fire trucks)
- Highway 49 (ARPA) – $619,390
- Debt service – $1,719,258
- Capital projects – $768,000
Regarding the total city budget, operating transfers in are estimated to total about $7.6 million, with the use of remaining bond proceeds of $2 million and an additional bond issuance for 2021-2022 of $6 million to cover capital projects, such as the splash pad, that have exceeded initial estimates due factors such as materials and cost escalations.
Total expenditures are expected to total about $23.7 million.
The net balance, minus the educational reserve of $1,931,500, is $155,494.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a proclamation declaring Sept. 27 as Family Day and Sept. 26-Oct. 2 as Family Week.
- Voted to increase the fee to process assessment letter requests to $25.
- Approved a restaurant retail liquor ABC license for Southern Wings Fourteen LLC doing business as Buffalo Wild Wings.
- Approved annexation requests for properties on Forest Lakes Lane, Highway 336 and Country Manor Drive.
- Voted to authorize right-of-way deeds for the conveyance of permanent easements to Shelby County.
Pelham Mayor declares September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month for city of Pelham
By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer PELHAM – At the Sept. 20 Pelham City Council meeting, Pelham Mayor Gary Waters... read more