Dixon girl
Alan and Maranda Dixon of Leeds are proud and happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Evelyn Jane, born July 29 at Brookwood Women’s Medical Center.
Evie weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19 1/2 inches long.
Waiting to welcome her home was her big brother, Emerson.
Proud grandparents are Pam Lambert, Keith Lambert and Jess and Denise Dixon.
Great-grandparents are Jim and Charlotte Isbell.
