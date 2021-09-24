Helena man dies in local structure fire

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – A Helena man died in the structure fire of a single-family residence that took place on Thursday, Sept. 23 in the 1100 block of Lawley Street. The Helena Fire Department (HFD) rushed to the scene in response to a call that the fire had severely injured an individual.

“[Helena Police Department] personnel arrived, and quickly began treating the injured resident until Helena paramedics arrived shortly thereafter,” Helena Fire Department said in a prepared statement released online. “Helena Paramedics delivered immediate care to the individual suffering from severe burns while other Helena firefighters, with the assistance of our neighboring agencies, worked on extinguishing the fire.”

The victim was transported by helicopter to UAB Hospital, where he later died as a result from his injuries. The victim’s name is not being released to the public at this time out of respect for notifying family members.

The HFD has determined the source of the fire began in the backyard and quickly spread to the residence.

The investigation has since been turned over to the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The HFD offered their condolences to the friends and family of the deceased individual.

“We strive to serve our community with the best service we can provide,” HFD said in their statement. “We are devastated at the news of his passing.”

Any inquiries surrounding the fire should be forwarded to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.