September 24, 2021

Authorities have confirmed one fatality in a single-vehicle crash involving a train in Calera on Friday, Sept. 24. (Reporter Photo/Keith McCoy)

UPDATED: One fatality reported from incident involving train

By Staff Reports

Published 10:58 am Friday, September 24, 2021

CALERA – An single-vehicle incident involving a train under an interstate overpass in Calera has resulted in one fatality.

The crash occurred on the morning of Friday, Sept. 24 under the Interstate 65 bridge north of U.S. 31.

The railroad crossing on Shelby County 22 near Concord Baptist Church remains blocked as of 12 p.m. on Sept. 24, according to an updated post on the City of Calera Police Department’s Facebook page.

“The investigation involves multiple agencies, and it will be several hours before the train can be moved reopening Highway 22,” the post read. “We appreciate everyone’s prayers for the family and patience while we deal with this.”

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries