September 28, 2021

The Shelby County Football Show Week 7

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:52 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

On this week’s show, every team is in action and the 2nd half of region play gets underway. We break down all of this week’s matchups, including our Game of the Week on Thursday night between Oak Mountain and Spain Park. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 50:25 mark of the show.

