Kerry Earl Wilbanks
Shelby

Kerry Earl Wilbanks, age 54, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23 at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Doris Wilbanks; father, James “Jimmy” Wilbanks; and grandmother, Minnie “Thuz” Stone.

He is survived by his wife, Amy; stepchildren, Zachary, Hailey and Brayden; his son, James Wilbanks; grandchildren, Colton, Hayley “BooBoo” and Cody; and special friends, Blake McBee (Lauren), Benny Talton, Ronnie and Kathy Washington and Charles and Lisa Higgins, Matthew Henry (Susan).

Always loved, forever missed, never forgotten.

