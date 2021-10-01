Helena man caught with 2 pounds of meth, arrested on drug trafficking charges

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – A Helena man is behind bars after being arrested for drug trafficking on Wednesday, Sept. 29 by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.

David Oral Wheeler, 45, was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Task Force. Wheeler was arrested with 2 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to the Task Force, this arrest adds to Wheeler’s already extensive history of past arrests involving drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

“While completing a recent investigation and after obtaining proper probable cause, Investigators executed a search warrant at Mr. Wheeler’s residence,” SCDETF said in a release. “During the search, Investigators located approximately two pounds of Methamphetamine, approximately 686 grams of GHB (Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate), digital scales, zip lock baggies used to package illegal narcotics, a glass pipe used to smoke Methamphetamine, and two spoons containing illegal narcotic residue.”

Wheeler is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $501,000.00 bond.

“This is another great example of the proactive work that our investigators continue to do on a daily basis,” read the release from the Task Force. “As a result, these narcotics will not find their way into the streets of Shelby County.”