SC pipeline segments shut down due to petroleum sheen on Buck Creek

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, the Pelham Fire Department notified Products (SE) Pipe Line Corporation of a petroleum sheen on the waters of Buck Creek.

Melissa D. Ruiz, the director of corporate communications for energy infrastructure corporation Kinder Morgan, said Products (SE) Pipe Line Corporation acted immediately to get to the root of the issue.

“Following procedure and as a precaution, the company shut down its nearby pipeline segments, and mobilized its spill response coordinators to initiate cleanup activities,” the statement said.

The company is investigating whether its nearby pipeline segments are the source of the sheen, and emergency responders have secured the area.

Local emergency responders have also “deployed adsorbent booms, and air monitoring has been conducted,” according to the release.

There are no injuries or fire from this event. The company has notified regulatory agencies, and will continue to work with the city of Pelham and other agencies as needed on this response.

“The investigation into the source of the sheen is still underway, and excavation activities near Buck Creek continue,” Ruiz said in an update on Oct. 1. “The site remains secure with additional air monitoring in place. The company has implemented an Incident Command structure to provide a comprehensive and coordinated investigation.”