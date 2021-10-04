Arrest reports for the weeks of Sept. 13 and 20
Published 2:26 pm Monday, October 4, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County.
Alabaster
Sept. 16
-Alejandro Xolocotzi Hipolito, 41, of Homewood, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Asia Lashea Flores, 19, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Anna Marie Littleton, 19, of Thorsby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Hector Mora Valdez, 37, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept. 17
-Michael Webb, 64, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept. 18
-Brandon Lee McCall, 28, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Veronica Michelle Shields (Bivins), 53, of Alabaster, probation violation warrant with SCSO and using false identity to obstruct justice.
-Juan Pablo Ponce, 35, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Jose Carlos Colin Gonzalez, 23, of Alabaster, alias warrant.
Sept. 19
-Peggy Nell Pate, 60, of Pelham, alias warrant with Calera PD.
-Donte Jurrell Patton, 29, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept. 20
-Kreston Deshawn Speigner, 28, of Calera, alias warrant (failure to comply with court), alias warrant (attempt to elude police) and alias warrant (resisting arrest).
-Joshua Lawrence Bradley, 29, of Montevallo, criminal trespass third degree and public intoxication.
-Robert Colton Lyle, 28, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree.
-Jeffrey Weston Labretone, 27, of Gadsden, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Danielle Skaggs, 33, of Henderson, KY, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 21
-Caleb Alexander Carter, 35, of Henderson, KY, fugitive from justice.
Sept. 22
-William Franklin Snyder, 26, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept. 23
-Jonathan Aron Donaldson, 38, of Alabaster, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property.
-Brandon Dion Kirkland, 37, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree harassment.
Sept. 24
-Brandon Michael Smith, 41, of Mount Olive, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Sept. 26
-Gatra Bernard Reeves Jr., 24, of Selma, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Jennifer Blackmon Frith, 39, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – assault.
-Jamie Bruce Crawford, 52, of Birmingham, alias warrant and capias warrant.
Sept. 27
-Delaney Leigh Smith, 27, of Helena, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Calera
Sept. 11
-Zachary Tavares Barnes, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property second degree – buying/receiving stolen property (between $1,500-$2,500) and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
-Juan Jose Diaz Villatoro, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Kriston Miranda Cook, agency assist.
-William Matthew Lawson, agency assist.
Sept. 12
-Joseph Deangela Thompson, failure to appear – FTA.
-Desmond Edward Cottingham, failure to appear – FTA.
-Bobby Hershel Johnson, III, theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500.
-Jolyn Broadhead, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude a police officer, tampering with physical evidence and promote prison contraband third degree.
-Matthew Russell Stafford, attempting to elude a police officer, certain persons forbidden to possess pistol, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of marijuana first degree – possession, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possession, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a sawed off rifle/shotgun.
Sept. 13
-Christopher Michael Hall, criminal trespass third degree.
-Brandon Lamar Penn, failure to appear – FTA.
Sept. 14
-Jonathan Daniel Warren, failure to appear – FTA.
Sept. 15
-Jeffrey Aaron Ray, agency assist.
-Brandon Lee Erwin, giving false identification to law enforcement officer.
Sept. 16
-Regina Leigh Price, failure to appear – FTA.
-Alan Reed Tillery, public intoxication.
Sept. 18
-Wanda Keith Williamson, 57, failure to appear – FTA.
-Floyd Edwards Rush, 38, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace, obstructing government operating, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
-William Charles Barger, 50, public intoxication.
-Jose Carlos Colin-Gonzalez, 23, failure to appear – FTA.
-Wanda Keith Williamson, 56, failure to appear – FTA.
Sept. 19
-Peggy Nell Pate, 59, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.
-Miguel Marco Martinez, 22, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Nicholas Caffey, 39, failure to appear – FTA.
Sept. 20
-Anthony Kyle Alleman, 34, illegal possession of prescription drugs.
-Christopher Scott Abernathy, 40, carrying a pistol unlawfully.
-Douglas Cass Davis, 49, failure to appear – FTA.
-Kreston Deshawn Speigner, 28, agency assist.
-Daryl Lamonte Hill, 42, public intoxication.
Sept. 21
-Jonathan Daniel Warren, 39, agency assist.
-Josey Len Shannon, 42, public intoxication.
-Travis Matthew Barger, 28, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess, driving under the influence – combined substance and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
-Cansas Shea Lodge, 41, failure to appear.
Sept. 22
-Timothy Earl Gilbert, 52, harassment (simple assault).
-Maggie Marie Cooper, 43, driving under the influence – alcohol, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Matthew Nathaniel Taylor, 21, agency assist.
-Maggie Marie Cooper, 43, aggravated assault police officer – strong arm.
-Victoria Chante Brasher, 39, felony child abuse family.
Sept. 23
-Brandon Dion Kirkland, 37, agency assist.
-Khara Danielle Aloia, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 24
-Michael John Worlow, 56, driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree – possession.
-Vyonka C. Kennebrew Hilliard, 45, failure to appear – FTA.
Sept. 25
-Seth Nathaniel Scott, 35, agency assist.
-Michelle Leigh Allen, 37, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
-Justin Lee Lunceford, 33, failure to appear – FTA.
-Jarius Tyrek Sullens, 21, failure to appear – FTA.
Helena
Sept. 13
-Sheletha Shonte Bevelle, 31, possession of marijuana second degree.
Sept. 16
-Melvin Eugene Robinson III, 39, bail jumping.
Sept. 17
-Mohamed Sidy Djalo, 24, failure to appear (traffic).
-Donna M. Burkart, 59, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Sept. 18
-Tyler Christian Treadwell, 24, driving under the influence (alcohol).
Sept. 19
-Hunter Paul Alexander, 22, driving under the influence – alcohol and PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense.
-Cortez Ray Shawn Byrd, 43, driving under the influence combined substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
-Elvin Moffit, 34, public intoxication.
-Winston Lopez Lockett, 49, public intoxication.
Sept. 20
-Jeffrey Wayne Wooten, 56, bail jumping.
-Marriet Wanjira Maina, 25, driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Brennen Richard Howard, 24, possession of marijuana second degree.
Sept. 21
-Steven Kyle Weaver, 48, driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Jerry Lee Livingston, 61, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept. 22
-Fredric Ryan Billings, 30, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Kristoffor Kane Bradford, 38, possession of marijuana second degree and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Sept. 24
-Steven Randall Lane, 32, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept. 25
-Thomas Alan Beach, 47, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept. 26
-Tristan Wolfe, 19, possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle.
Sept. 27
-Drew Bowed Handley, 33, failure to appear/comply/pay.
Montevallo
Sept. 16
-Kevin Lee Odom, 28, of Montevallo, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Sept. 18
-Korey Antonio Marsh, 36, of Alabaster, PI appears in public place under influence.
Sept. 20
-Tyler Gene Galyean, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
Sept. 22
-Wesley Jacob Harris, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
Sept. 23
-Helen Fay Lee, 49, of Brierfield, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.
Pelham
Sept. 12
-Gretchen Davis, 41, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.
Sept. 13
-Sharon Garrett, 74, of Pelham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Sheila Thrasher, 41, of Center Point, false reporting to law enforcement authorities.
Sept. 14
-John Chambers, 24, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession delivery or sale.
Sept. 15
-Dustin Washburn, 41, of Birmingham, traffic – ILU improper lane useage.
-Shaun Laforty, 43, of Montevallo, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed.
-Akela Mitchell, 36, of Montgomery, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Carlos Pablo Garcia, 34, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Sept. 16
-Kathleen Wells, 44, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, traffic – failure to move over to reduce speed and liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in vehicle.
-Kenneth Carter, 55, of Columbiana, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.
Sept. 17
-Michael Marchant, 36, of West Blocton, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Mason Rollins, 27, of Vestavia Hills, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
Sept. 18
-Diana Marquinez Andrade, 31, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.
-William Lee, 20, of Thomasville, Ga., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor consumption.
