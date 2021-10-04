Brick & Rose is a small venue with a big heart

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Unless you were purposefully looking for Brick & Rose in Helena, you may drive past it. The small chapel-like building sits in the middle of Old Town Helena, and though it may be small, it houses some huge milestone events.

Owner and operator Kendal Perry is also the owner of Kendal Perry Planning, where she plans dream weddings for happy couples. Since opening the doors of Brick & Rose, Perry said she has hosted everything from baby showers, bridal teas and small, intimate weddings.

Perry came to own Brick & Rose while initially looking for an office space. Though once she walked into the venue, she knew it had more potential.

“I went over there and thought it was great for a tiny event space because I had so many of my wedding planning clients looking for small spaces to have showers or teas and stuff like that,” Perry said. “It’s such a cute space. It’s white and it’s clean so people can bring in whatever décor they want which is great. It works really well for everything.”

Clients are encouraged to bring all of their ideal décor and food, using Brick & Rose as their canvas, so-to-speak. Though the event is smaller than your average party venue, the interior is surprisingly spacious, with white tables scattered throughout the room. In fact, the entire inside of Brick & Rose is white.

“I find that it’s an awesome trend,” Perry said. “When I went in there all the walls are already white, and I see a lot of times in the wedding industry a lot of people really love the all-white because it’s so clean, and you can use whatever type of décor. In my opinion, it also photographs really well, so, yeah, it’s really popular right now. We’re kind of veering away from the rustic look and moving into this chic, nice fresh look, which is what I was going for.”

The venue’s aesthetic is one of Perry’s favorite aspects of the space, as she said she feels it makes it stand out from other venues.

“If we’re thinking about planning a baby shower for someone, it’s nice to have a place that’s a big open room where people can walk in,” she said. “It’s easy: you bring all of the things that you want, decorations, food, whatever you like, and the pictures always turn out so pretty. In comparison to other small venues in the area, Brick and Rose gives you that special venue feel you can’t get anywhere else.”

Perry saw the venue as a “stepping stone” for her to grow the Brick & Rose brand in the future, and she was ecstatic at how quickly the venue took off.

“It just took off so quick,” she said. “There are not a lot of small places for showers and events like that in our area. And really, with the pandemic all of these weddings that were supposed to be big and elaborate turned into much smaller, more intimate weddings. This really worked out as their venue because it already looks like a tiny chapel anyways. It’s really neat that it transformed into that.”

She admits she never thought about using the space for small weddings, but things exploded after the pandemic.

“There are some people, whether they’re nervous about their budget or it’s their second wedding, some people just get really nervous about having a big, giant wedding so they want something smaller, but they don’t want to just go to the courthouse,” Perry explained. “It’s a good option to have so you can have 30 of your closest family and friends there to celebrate without breaking the bank and without getting overstressed.”

She calls the weddings “Petite weddings,” and they are the only event at Brick & Rose that is “all inclusive.”

“We get your officiant and your photographer and your cake,” said Perry. “So really, all you have to do is show up.”

Perry describes herself as a very creative person, and said she loves working with her clients and hearing all ideas they are excited to bring to the table.

“When I see all of these cool ideas people are bringing in, it gets my creativity going, and gives me lots of good ideas for future events, too,” she said. “It’s just so cool to see all of these events, because they can be huge milestones in people’s lives. I feel like I’m involved, even if it’s in a small way, and it makes me feel like I’m part of their special day.”

For more information about Brick & Rose, visit their website at Eventsatbrickandrose.com.