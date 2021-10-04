Land transactions for Aug. 2-12

The following are land transactions from Aug. 2-12:

Aug. 2

-Wendy D. Jones to Austin Tylor Willingham, for $148,000, for Lot 1706 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Jeffery Broadhead to Jeffery Broadhead, for $181,200, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Ashlea W. Harrington to Eric Brandon Watts, for $300,000, for Lot 11 in Riverchase Country Club Sixth Addition Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Noah Ross Gassaway, for $270,000, for Lot 1577 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Falan Brantley to AVHS AL I LLC, for $220,000, for Lot 19 in Union Station Phase I.

-Arely Martinez Barrera to Leonard Camargo, for $183,360, for Lot 503 in Ridge of Stonehaven Phase 2.

-Tonya P. Linville to June P. Horton, for $280,575, for Lot 10 in Narrows Creek Amended Map.

-Lisa W. Simpson to Steven Andrew Hanna, for $1,410,000, for Lot 4 in Windwood Circle.

-Steven Andrew Hanna to Jessica F. McCall, for $785,000, for property in Section 5, Township 29 South, Range 1 East.

-Alan J. Collier to Scott A. Recchio, for $50,000, for Lot 305 in Riverchase Country Club Tenth Addition.

-James M. Carra to David E. Thomas, for $610,000, for Lot 4 in Chelsea Reserve.

-Lawton Real Estate LLC to Alexa Brianne Dillard, for $297,500, for Lot 22 in Cedar MDW Resurvey of Lot 6 Block 1 Mountain View Estates.

-Beverly Jean Jackson to Elizabeth Anne Jones, for $305,500, for Lot 15 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Stephen Ryan Kellgren to Casey N. Jackson, for $185,000, for Lot 23 in Monte Tierra.

-Karen M. Day to Bret A. Walters, for $580,000, for Lot 122 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 5.

-Carolyn D. Watson to Richard Ingram, for $260,000, for Lot 525 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.

-Betsy Jean Baggett to Doris Wright Garner, for $450,000, for Lot 11 in Cobblestone Square.

-Elizabeth Osga to Gabriela Garcia-Soto, for $234,000, for Lot 4 in Stoneridge Resurvey.

-Deontrinese Henry to Catherine Mukami Njoroge, for $370,000, for Lot 716 in Riverwoods Brook Drive Seventh Sector Phase I Final Plat.

-Pamela J. Ferrentino to Lonnie J. Mims, for $254,000, for Lot 74 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Alex Taylor Sizemore, for $369,791, for Lot 7074 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Heather McPhillips to James Andrew Rossetti, for $174,000, for Lot 21 in Oak Mountain Estates.

-Jim Palmer to Liviu Dumitru Hapa, for $1,100,000, for property in Section 33, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Robert Paul Mallory to Laura Kelsey D. Turner, for $198,000, for Lot 10 in Ridgecest Phase One Sector One.

-Tami S. Pickett to Ricky Pickett, for $185,000, for Lot 35 in Park Forest Subdivision 5th Sector.

-Emily Walker to Mason Grant Mathis, for $321,170, for Lot 23 in Little Ridge Estates.

-Teresa Lynn Ingram to Patrick Matthews, for $405,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Kenneth B. Bailey to Alfred Jamison Debellas, for $385,000, for property in Section 35, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Angelia Myrick to Clinton Chapman, for $219,000, for Lots 36 and 37 in Chase Plantation 4th Sector.

-WTD LLC to Carlisle Creek Construction LLC, for $45,000, for Lot 408 in Wild Timber Phase 4.

-Pamela Kay Tanner to Hal Walker, for $220,000, for Lot 16 in Windstone.

-Kenneth W. Borchert to Clendon Paul Raines, for $415,000, for Lots 10 and 11 in Mountain Crest Estates Phase 1.

-Patrick W. Lamar to Venture South LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 2 in Amanda Trace.

-Kristen Dudley to Barry Letson, for $350,000, for Lot 2217 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Mary D. Hamby to Alexander Lethbridge, for $561,000, for Lot 3014 in Riverchase Country Club 30th Addition.

-Gina Reynolds Redmon to Billie Beersdorf, for $201,000, for Lot 72 in Waterstone Phase 2.

-Dara G. Roper to Donna C. Click, for $54,900, for Lot 1502 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Luz Oliva to Luz Oliva, for $120,000, for Lot 44 in Brandywine First Sector.

Aug. 3

-Mallory Slaugher Bradley to Sajid Husicic, for $150,000, for Lot 41 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Gabriel James Safron to Azeem Anwarali Vasaya, for $715,000, for Lot 141 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2B.

-Phyllis W. Haught to Christopher Blake Wooham, for $230,000, for Lot 19 in Scottsdale Second Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Amy Louise Lewis Lucas, for $303,825, for Lot 1624 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Doreen G. Oyadomari to Doreen G. Oyadomari, for $258,985, for Lot 1 in Lakeridge Amended Map.

-Michael B. Evans to David C. Tolliver, for $211,900, for Lot 514 in Spratlins Addition to Shelby Forest Estates.

-Virginia O. Bell to Andrew Peter Sims, for $505,000, for Lot 28 in Altadena Woods First Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kenneth Broughton, for $354,495, for Lot 41 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Glenda Romano to John David Hartman, for $447,000, for Lot 624 in Riverwoods Sixth Sector Final Plat.

-John A. Wilkerson to Michael Robert Jenkins, for $250,000, for Lot 46 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase I.

-Kristopher Pickle to Gerald J. Hegler, for $420,000, for Lot 327 in Creekwater Phase IIIA Phase 2.

-Carlisle Creek Construction LLC to Michael Burks, for $402,370, for Lot 65 in Timberline Phase Three.

-Jill Alexander Armstrong to James T. Bush, for $130,000, for property in Section 4, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Jane K. Valenti to Robert E. O’Brien, for $446,000, for Lot 11 in Highlands at Riverchase.

-Valor Communities LLC to Yocia Monique Carter, for $203,976, for Lot 142 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to ET 3 LP, for $439,352, for Lots 137 and 140 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Jeffrey Cain Lamon to Hugh V. Hogue, for $365,000, for Lot 41 in Chelsea Station.

-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Carrie Johnson, for $199,000, for Lots 2 and 3 in Bensons Camp.

-Melanie M. Johnson to Tek Singh Randhawa, for $880,000, for Lot 420 in Greystone Legacy Fourth Sector.

-Robert J. O’Brien to Pamela Claire Groover, for $535,000, for Lot 1329 in Weatherly Wixford Forest Sector 13.

-Stephanie Jo Gossett to Bethany Ann Montgomery Champion, for $225,000, for Lot 17 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector Resurvey of Lots 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20.

-Shilpa J. Register to J. Scott Register, for $10,000, for Lot 39 in Glen at Greystone Sector Three.

-Daniel Richard Hadwin to Martin Becker, for $295,000, for Lot 28 in Oak Park Sector 1.

-Emily Rachel Clark to Richard Bryant Blaising, for $175,000, for Lot G in Riverwood Fifth Sector.

-Robert M. Kruse to Robert Gorham, for $310,000, for Lot 16 in Bent River Estates Phase 1.

-Stephen M. Ricks to Stephen Ricks, for $295,000, for Lot 92 in Broken Bow 4th Addition.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Lynjerica Charmaine Rodgers, for $220,050, for Lot 76 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Kaitlyn A. Speaks to Matthew B. McCurry, for $414,000, for Lot 7-179 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Greyson Place Neighborhood.

-Nancy M. McCurry to Randall Brent Lee, for $282,100, for Lot 24 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.

-William L. King to JRP Properties LLC, for $265,000, for Lot 41 in Norwick Forest Second Sector.

-Roberta G. Sharpe to Todd B. Waldrip, for $575,000, for Lot 4 in Heatherwood Second Sector.

-Jennifer Durbin Mann to T&T Holdings LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 13 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase IV.

-Sharon A. Kleeschulte to David Michael Kleeschulte, for $432,770, for Lot 18 in Parkview.

-Parker Family Group LLC to Zachary L. Thompson, for $108,500, for Lot 902 in Gables Condominium Amended.

-Ted L. Hyde to David Morrison, for $300,000, for Lot 1 in Indian Hills First Addition Second Sector.

-Maas LLC to Lesley D. Purcell, for $285,000, for Lot 64 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase west Sector 3.

-Chancey Marie Patterson to Katie Mims, for $157,000, for Lot 19 in Hanna Farms Amended Map.

-Christie Dietz to Jerry F. Sullivan, for $220,000, for Lot 41 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector One.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Erica Denise Thompson, for $200,840, for Lot 59 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Alvin Harris to Misty Deeann Rogers, for $355,000, for Lot 10 in Hunters Glen First Addition.

-Candace I. Davis Pickett to Rodney Clint Krause, for $184,000, for Lot 18 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.

-Young Ki Hong to Wesley and Elaine H. Willis Trust, for $365,000, for Lot 23 in Thorn Berry Subdivision.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Grant Turbville, for $196,085, for Lot 4 in Glades.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Stewart Pierson, for $406,962, for Lot 7062 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Mikela Brinker, for $185,250, for Lot 52 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Wilhelmus J. Schaffers to David Oman Carney, for $929,900, for Lot 834 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase I.

-Robert D. Walley to Steven Michael Farley, for $550,000, for Lot 3 in Windsor Estates.

-Lucas Z. Norris to David Rogers, for $295,900, for Lot 1 in Dove Ridge Addition to Chandalar South.

-Kristen N. Blinn to James T. Traylor, for $280,000, for Lot 52 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I.

-Kenneth Camara to Timothy L. Mullet, for $313,500, for Lot 718 in Waterford Cove Sector 3.

-Matthew Harry to Manuel Jaime Roldan, for $465,000, for Lot 32 in Valdawood.

-Donna L. Ferrell to John David Nixon, for $280,000, for Lot 1704 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 5.

-Adrienne Brown to Erica Croom, for $185,000, for Lot 138 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Brandee M. Barnes Parkerson to Luis Daniel Gesualdo, for $295,000, for Lot 2812 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase 1.

-Holly Hairston to OP SPE TPA 1 LLC, for $260,500, for Lot 7-17 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector First Addition.

-James Donohue to Khoa Duc Lu, for $176,000, for Lot 1 in Cottages Resurvey.

-Cameron Lawson Cox to David Hardy, for $445,000, for Lot 4-38 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector Four English Village Neighborhood.

-Pamela Groover to Katherine Barnes, for $280,000, for Lot 19 in Wooddale Second Sector.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 231 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Alexis Diaz-Ponce, for $229,290, for Lot 48 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Tiffanie L. Jones to Robert W. Laswell, for $475,000, for Lot 750 in Highland Lakes 7th Sector an Eddleman Community.

-Blaine Douglass to Shequori K. Clyde, for $320,000, for Lot 713 in Waterford Cove Sector 3.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jordynn Lodge, for $415,342, for Lot 853 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Cynthia Marie Bowers, for $1,151,550, for Lot 1110 in Blackridge Phase 1C.

-Pamela S. Daugherty to Van Thi Hong Vo, for $320,000, for Lot 5 in Meadow Brook Cluster Homes 1st Sector.

-William Atherton to Wendy S. Plash, for $327,000, for Lot 10 in North Lake at Greystone Phase III Final Plat.

-Brian G. Phillips to Mohammad Uddin, for $165,000, for Lot 38 in Park Forest Village Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes LLC to Lakeshia Dinise Armstead, for $189,310, for Lot 48 in Townside Square Sector One.

Aug. 4

-Lalthakima Fanai to Thomas O’Neal Posey, for $266,000, for Lot 14 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.

-Coulter R. Boyle to Kathleen M. Fish, for $510,000, for Lot 6-06 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Charles W. Gross to Alecia Kay Gross Gutierrez, for $505,600, for Lot 126 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2B Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Teri Willis, for $187,250, for Lot 50 in Townside Square Second One Final Plat.

-Murphy Home Builders LLC to Jason Thomas Booth, for $499,900, for Lot 413 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-John Raymond Randall to Jesse Schillings Touchstone, for $167,000, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Tyler Anne Castleman to Tyler Anne Castleman, for $253,000, for Lot 34 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Tamra Dawn McManus to Maximo Rafael Garcia, for $199,000, for Lot 29 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Ashley Raudenbush to Alan Raudenbush, for $332,300, for Lot 73 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Thi Nguyen to Donald Johnson, for $1,299,700, for Lot 11 in Stagg Run.

-Rhonda A. Sampson to Sue Anna Cummins, for $300,000, for Lot 159 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Katherine E. Cheely to Jeremy Brice Jackson, for $399,900, for Lot 222 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Four.

-Tiffany Cecelia Hodson to Tiffany Cecelia Hodson, for $143,800, for Lot 5 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Meredith A. Hulsey to Timothy A. Slusher, for $295,000, for Lot 1724 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 6.

-Jade Greene to William A. Jackson, for $224,500, fo rLot 139 in Chesser Reserve Phase I.

-George W. Blanks to Jerome K. Barrentine, for $230,000, for Lot 67 in Chadwick Sector 2.

-Jack L. Ward to Juan Carlos Adan, for $52,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-RC Birmingham LLC to James S. Edwards, for $214,920, for Lot 33 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Timothy Andrew Beverly to Marcus E. Harris, for $325,000, for Lot 331 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-SB Dev Corp to IRA Innovations, for $55,000, for Lot 907 in Riverwoods 8th Sector Phase Two Sector F.

-Stephanie R. Childers to Michael G. Sims, for $186,000, for Lot 15 in Spring Gate Sector One Phase Four First Addition.

-Lisa M. Holman to Ashley Trammell, for $360,000, for Lot 607 in Windstone VI.

-Katherine Deen to Adam Douglas Rhodes, for $359,900, for Lot 10 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Ashwin Kadri, for $623,520, for Lot 1451 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Alana Maxwell to Michael Loyd McEachern, for $270,000, for Lot 1447 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Three.

-Rebecca J. Adams to Heath Ryan Fike, for $250,000, for Lot 183 in Hidden Forest Phase 1.

-Margaret M. Leonard to Baxter Homes LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 3 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 2.

-J. Powers Construction LLC to Computers and Electronics Technology LLC, for $48,675, for Lots 82 and 83 in Heritage Trace Phase 1 Sector 2 and Lot 115 in Heritage Trace Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Dena M. Clayton to Jenica B. Gillies, for $360,000, for Lot 501 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Ross W. Barnett to Kevin M. Long, for $1,010,000, for Lot 908 in Carnoustie Crest at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Katelyn Frederick to Joshua Levi Springer, for $280,000, for property in Section 4, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Prashant Shrestha to Prashant Shrestha, for $201,000, for Lot 5 in Cottage of Brook Highland.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 15 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-J and J Properties LLC to RM1 SFR Propco A LP, for $173,500, for Lot 257 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase V.

-Johnny Tidwell to FKH SFR Propco G L P, for $287,000, for Lot 79 in Forest Hills 2nd Sector.

-Crystalyn Tidwell to BAF 3 LLC, for $234,000, for Lot 422 in Shelby Forest Estates 4th Sector.

-Margaret H. Jordan to Terry R. Collins, for $141,750, for Lot 22 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase I.

-Andrew C. Hendrix to ARVM 5 LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 148 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Patrick Oliver Group LLC to Jim Allen Randall, for $500,500, for Lot 81 in Inverness Point Phase II a Subdivision of Inverness.

-BFKT LLC to Joseph Tubbs, for $183,500, for Lot 9 in White Oak Manor Revised Final Plat.

-Joel Thomas King to Franklin D. Deese, for $448,321, for Lot 2151 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I and II.

-Mary D. Hamby to Woolley Institute for Spoken Language & Education, for $1,000,000, for Lot 11C-1 in Meadow Book Corporate Park South Phase II Resurvey of Lot 11C.

-William J. Clapp to Vanessa Bell Maddox, for $385,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Terrell Lee Harris to Lucky Scherer, for $3,000, for Lot 13 in Riverview.

-Rachel Bell to Christopher N. Wood, for $389,000, for property in Section 9, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-RMAC Trust Series 2016 CTT to WCB Realty Company LLC, for $514,500, for Lot 44 in Greystone Farms North Phase I First Amended Plat.

-Laura Sims Graham Holt to Nathan Charles Willis, for $612,500, for Lot 301 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.

-Tiger Eye Investments Inc. to Madalyn Grace Oliver, for $215,000, for Lot 21 in Bermuda Lake Estates First Sector.

-Patti C. Hoagland to Jon Gregory Hoagland, for $237,600, for Lot 63 in South Lake First Addition Resurvey of Lots 62 and 63.

-Brittany Harris to Kandy Patton, for $255,000, for Lot 163 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Melanie O’Neil to William Rush Elliott, for $460,000, for Lot 1745 in Eagle Point 17th Sector.

-Robert M. Rockett to Matthew F. Eady, for $445,000, for Lot 139 in Brook Highland 5th Sector.

-Erik T. Elordi to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $346,000, for Lot 35 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Donald S. Tarrance to Bryan Nehru Nevels, for $346,000, for Lot 19 in Oak Forest.

Aug. 5

-Emily E. Slay to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $380,000, for Lot 77 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.

-Edmund R. Benson to Africa Green, for $70,000, for Lot 86 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 1.

-Jamada Green to Lawrence Little, for $634,999, for Lot 34 in Maple Ridge.

-Nancy Chiarella to Lisa M. Acton, for $15,680, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Matthew Eugene Stoner to Simon Joseph Carbone, for $170,000, for Lot 92 in Stonecreek Phase 1 Final Plat.

-DHF Investments LLC to Jose Vazquez Rodela, for $132,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Kelly Brennan to Simplify Properties LLC, for $158,900, for Lot 14 in Oak Mountain Estates.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Miyel Ali Miller, for $203,510, for Lot 63 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Ashley N. Robbins to Samuel J. Smith, for $200,000, for Lot 3 in Fairway Meadows.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Devin Moore, for $185,250, for Lot 49 in Townside Square Section One Final Plat.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Juan S. Taborda, for $183,000, for Lot 32 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Mobley Development Inc. to DAL Properties LLC, for $2,170,000, for Lots, 2431, 2432, 2433, 2434, 2435, 2436, 2437, 2438, 2439, 2440, 2441, 2442, 2443, 2444, 2445, 2446, 2447, 2448, 2449, 2450, 2451, 2452, 2453, 2454, 2455, 2456, 2457, 2458, 2459, 2460 and 2461 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Harry J. Bell, for $856,600, for Lot 1239 in Blackridge Phase 2.

-Holland Family LLC to Dawn Bowden, for $18,250, for Lot 8 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Victoria J. Morgan to Jamie McCoy, for $153,500, for Lot 848 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 2.

-Mt Tabor Cemetery Association Inc. to Ryan Carroll, for $150,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Angelique McKinney to Jill White, for $630,000, for Lot 3 in Stillmeadow Sector 1 Revised Survey.

-Robert P. Odgers to Merrell Thomas Ponder, for $560,000, for Lots 11, 12 and 13 in Hidden Springs Sector 2.

-Johnny L. Jones to Jerome L. Smith, for $159,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Darnell Dwight Davenport to David Gabriel, for $525,000, for Lot 2414 in Brook Highland 24th Sector.

-David A. Bass to Taylor Drew Falls, for $379,000, for Lot 11 in Triple Springs 1st Addition 2nd Sector and property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

Aug. 6

-Katie C. Cox to J & R Properties LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 4 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Terry Hosey to J & R Properties LLC, for $58,000, for Lot 8 in Dunstans Survey of Calera.

-Dale Ward Whatley to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $287,400, for Lot 415 in Weatherly Belvedere Sector 23.

-Victoria C. Anthony to Crowne Property Acquisitions LLC, for $179,000, for Lot 256 in Waterford Village Sector 1.

-Amanda Lynch to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC, for $228,400, fo rLot 214 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Amended Map of Phase II.

-Steven James Peter to Janice Gale Lucas Walker, for $263,000, for Lot 116 in Heritage Trace Phase I Sector I.

-Ronald H. Parker to Ronald H. Parker, for $20,900, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Howard Allen Green to Stephen Brandon Johnson, for $668,000, for Lot A.

-Forbes Distributing Company Inc. to MCR Holdings LLC, for $525,000, for Lot 2 in Eagle Point Office Park.

-Chad Christopher Eiler to Rickey E. Camp, for $515,000, for Lot A-12 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Clinton Russell Farnham to Guy Duc Le, for $355,000, for Lot 2027 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Anna Reagan Pettus to Megan Barnello, for $261,034, for Lot 373 in Weatherly Belvedere Sector 23.

-James L. Keating to Tiphaney D. Sailes, for $165,000, for Lot 87 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase Two.

-Marie Ann Ray Smitherman to Curtis Glenn Ray, for $500, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Judith B. Milner to Ben Byrd Homes LLC, for $260,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Thomas Shelton Cowan to Flipsies LLC, for $210,000, for Lot 3 in Pecan Grove.

-Mark Alan Dearmond to Tanya Franks, for $415,000, for Lot 1101 in Riverwoods Sector 11 Final Plat.

-C. Jones Realty LLC to Aaron Zachariah Ward, for $264,900, for Lot 26 in Little Oak Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-William F. Martens to Howard Allen Green, for $995,000, for Lot 605 in Greystone Legacy 6th Sector.

-David W. Lewis to Sara K. Morgan, for $350,000, fo rLot 32 in Oak Park Section 1.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Christopher J. Campanotta, for $439,963, for Lot 501 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 5th Sector 1st Addition.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Paul Shapshak, for $441,265, for Lot 502 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 5th Sector 1st Addition.

-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to April Alada Harry, for $840,000, for Lot 1 in Dogwood Estates.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 1-669 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Thomas E. Naylor to Francoise Cressman, for $299,000, for Lot 23 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Sheffield Realty I LLC to New Day Advisors LLC, for $1,050,000, for Lot 9B-2B-2B in Diversified Resources Resurvey.

-Silvia Hoyos to Forrest Johnson, for $168,000, for Lot 12 in Hayesbury Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Douglas R. Rohm to Harold Niles Cooley, for $355,000, for Lot 402 in Forest Parks 4th Sector 1st Phase.

-Timothy Roy Ross to Zachary Allen, for $63,080, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Christopher Andrew Davis, for $374,746, for Lot 7124 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-William Hawkins to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $273,700, for Lot 10 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Chesca Ann Liciaga to LB Thompson Group LLC, for $143,000, for Lot 21 in Apache Ridge 1st Sector.

-Doug S. Rettler to Leann Rettler, for $148,200, for Lot 1 in Waterford Village Sector 1.

Aug. 9

-Dorothy Ann Carlson to Kimberly Taylor, for $150,000, for Lot 9 in Central Hills Subdivision.

-EBSCO Industries Inc. to IRA Innovations LLC, for $344,387, for property in Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 14, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Carolyn Diane Cowlin to Pearline Walker, for $3,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Tommie Dunaway to Austin Emil Balzli, for $245,000, for Lot 5 in Souther Hills Sector 3.

-Willie LLC to 71 Jackson Street LLC, for $130,000, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Bonnie Turner to Jon A. Erickson, for $369,000, for Lot 4-59 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Kyiarra Crews, for $210,030, for Lot 50 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Lenox G. Williams, for $461,926, for Lot 4136 in Abingdon Phase 2.

-Jon A. Erickson to Corey C. Jones, for $580,000, for Lot 1229 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase I.

-Debra Kaye Murray to Debra Kaye Murray, for $11,050, for property in Section 24, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Corey C. Jones to James J. Cantone, for $425,000, for Lot 82 in Eagle Point 12th Sector Phase II.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Umang Gurusharan Patel, for $488,745, for Lot 847 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Richard F. Herring to Richard F. Herring, for $706,100, for Lot 6 in Wilmington Place.

-Samuel Eric Brancheau to Mark McDougall, for $330,200, for Lot 46 in Glen at Greystone.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Denita C. Bearden, for $390,838, for Lot 855 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Jan Upton to Daniel J. Gels, for $299,900, for Lot 80 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Helena Pentecostal Worship Center to Jamie Martin, for $145,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Squires Map of Helena.

-Nancy A. Jeter to Nancy A. Jeter, for $164,745, for property in Section 21, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Decarlo Properties LLC to Brandi Coleman, for $30,000, for Lot 12 in Maple Ridge.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Casey Wilburn Cole, for $576,510, for Lot 660 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Thomas Wayne Glover to Jennifer Relph Acoff, for $313,000, for Lot 30 in Falliston Second Sector.

-Christopher N. Wood to Brian Michael Corn, for $303,000, for Lot 78 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Brian K. Carroll to Josehp R. Carroll, for $100,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Kimberly Spradlin to Charles Edward Glick, for $275,000, for Lot 327 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Courtney Negale Lassiter, for $536,948, for Lot 605 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Anthony Smarrelli to John Webb Jackson, for $723,000, for Lot 111 in Cove at Greystone Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Edward Rankin Logan to Jamie Scott Hall, for $445,000, for Lot 1-68 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.

-Baylen Clough to William Judson Miller, for $270,000, for Lot 1307 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Kimberly Poole Dockery to Mark Allen Berry, for $535,000, for Lot 1436 in Highland Lakes 14th Sector.

-Matthew Heath Hale to Michael A. Johnston, for $405,000, for Lot 42 in Heatherwood 1st Sector Resurvey of Lots 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41 and 42.

-Ready Home Services LLC to Brett A. Mapes, for $200,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-Ashley Hyde to Taylor Sloan, for $300,000, for Lot 13 in Kentwood.

-Ginger M. Luken to Thomas J. Van Dixhorn, for $980,000, for Lot 95 in Brock Point Phase 1B.

-Matthew D. McGrew to Thomas Wade Dockery, for $409,000, for Lot 2173 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Durell Russell to Timothy Lee Abrahamson, for $271,250, for Lot 42 in Spring Gate Estate Phase One.

-Jack Irby Joyner to Todd A. Boshell, for $347,000, for Lot 14 in Oak Park Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Pamela C. Powell to Nicholas Cianciolo, for $285,000, for Lot 32 in Inverness Cove Phase I Resurvey #2.

-Marshon D. Ford to Jessyca Shantice Baker, for $230,000, for Lot 7 in Eagle Cove Re Filed.

-Carl E. Martin to Michael J. Enea, for $342,000, for Lot 124 in Long Branch Estates Phase I Final Plat.

-Alberto Jesus Osorio to Harris Gaston, for $210,000, for Lot 7 in Cahaba River Estates.

-David Symons to Dominique Rhashawn Roller, for $150,000, for Lot 3 in Chandalar South Townhouses Revised.

-Anna L. Ward to Jeremy Austin Green, for $155,000, for Lot 54 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase Two.

-Brynn F. Wilson to Skip David Shipper, for $375,000, for Lot 27 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Candice Branscum Elliott to Mark Edward Bria, for $390,000, for Lot 31 in Sunny Meadows 3rd Sector.

-Sara Jaber to Matthew B. Bonham, for $590,000, for Lot 442 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2C.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Charles R. Horn, for $306,050, for Lot 327 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Bethan Watson to Dustin Wallace, for $160,000, for Lot 36 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-Joe H. Hand to Joe H. Hand and Sherry P. Hand Revocable Living Trust, for $342,000, for Lot 22 in Indian Highland Estates.

-Joe H. Hand to Joe H. Hand and Sherry P. Hand Revocable Living Trust, for $42,670, for property in Section 24, Township 21, Range 2 West.

-Timothy Lee Roper to Benjamin Morrison, for $291,000, for Lot 27 in Brynleigh Estates Givianpours Addition to Double Mountain.

Aug. 10

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Heritage Land Venture I LLC, for $57,300, for Lot 1 in Springs Crossing Commercial Sector 1.

-Robert Leslie Palmer to Rubi Gabriela Ochoa, for $98,000, for Lot 21 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Ngoc Huong Thi Nguyen, for $424,050, for Lot 15 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-Ebsco Industries Inc. to Highpointe 41 LLC, for $8,163,493, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Robin W. Strickland to Robin Whitney Strickland, for $215,640, for Lot 16 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase.

-Logan Bush to Nickolas Paul Johnson, for $220,000, for Lot 61 in Braelinn Village Phase III Lots 52-76.

-Howell K. Smith to FKH SFR Propco G LP, for $336,600, for Lot 4 in Riverwoods Brook Drive Final Plat.

-Sean G. Boczar to OP SPE TAP1 LLC, for $228,500, for Lot 21 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham.

-Diane W. Keller to Cody B. Suggs, for $142,000, for Lot 902 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Tia Berry to Gwendolyn Pugh Crumpton, for $325,000, for Lot 32 in Selkirk a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Charles Buttel to Charles Buttel, for $195,300, for Lot 2 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 1.

-Phillip G. Stanley to Henry H. Dunn, for $245,000, for Lot 215 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Michael E. Barber to Michael E. Barber, for $512,341, for Lot B-137 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Nancy Jo Self to Marcus S. Morgan, for $667,000, for Lot 12 in Deerwood Lake.

-Peyton John Vines to AVHS AL I LLC, for $197,000, for Lot 93 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Barry Stalnaker to Israel Gonzalez, for $130,000, for Lot 97 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase Two.

-Charles Ray Ellis to Brittney Lee Quarles, for $300,000, for Lot 113 in Narrows Point Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Lovelady Properties LLC to Roberto A. Escobar, for $35,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22, Range 4 West.

-Karen C. Randall to Stephen R. Van Arcken, for $482,500, for Lot 15 in Altadena Woods 2nd Sector 2nd and 5th Sector.

-Integrity Partners LLC to Andrew D. Pearce, for $169,900, for Lot 3 in Legacy Oaks Subdivision.

-Megan M. Connell to Stephen Patrick Hurst, for $142,000, for Lot 1510 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Hampton Minter, for $500,731, for Lot 4120 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Wittichen Supply Company to Wittichen Supply Company LLC, for $10, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Mary Margaret Nicholson to Jeff Wilkerson, for $420,000, for Lot 1072 in Blackridge Phase 1A.

-Henry L. Avello to RS Rental I LLC, for $269,100, for Lot 18 in Russet Bend.

-Mary Koss Allen to Leonard Gilmer Allen, for $246,100, for Lot 1417 in Braemer at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Margaret Allison Ashurst Reich, for $413,570, for Lot 801 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Grand Oak Investments LLC to HBH Realty Inc., for $600,000, for Lot 3B1 in Old Town Market Place Common Area Final Plat Resurvey No. 2.

-Gloria C. Hudson to Carrie J.M. Chusid Living Revocable Trust, for $285,000, for Lot 190 in Holland Lakes Sector 3.

-Thomas S. Quinn to Wayne H. Goodrich, for $337,000, for Lot 51 in Calumet Meadow.

-Ajay Mahato to Aravind Reddy Maram, for $381,000, for Lot 223 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Plat.

Aug. 11

-Samuel J. Prentice to Maria Gonzalez, for $234,500, for Lot 4 in Chadwick Sector One.

-Ann Allred Holsonback to Alexander M. Walters, for $335,000, for Lot 250 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 2.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Willie Dikembe Hampton, for $574,112, for Lot 671 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Robert M. Metzger, for $463,642, for Lot 4118 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Nakeia A. Hardie, for $211,640, for Lot 14 in Camden Park Phase One Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Priya Mittelmark, for $943,594, for Lot 1124 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-Lynn Evans to Yuliang Chen, for $173,000, for Lot 70 in Ashley Brook.

-Paulo C. Albuquerque to Warren Blake Rutland, for $692,500, for Lot 12 in Meadow Brook 8th Sector 2nd Phase Resurvey of Lots 12 and 13.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $9,000, for Lot 216 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Michael Sibel to Sonya R. Higgins, for $445,000, for Lot 2031 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase 1.

-Benjamin Alan Widener to Jessica Wallace, for $130,000, for Lot 1 in Mason & Mooney Subdivision.

-Bishop of Birmingham in Alabama to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Parish Montevallo, for $7,112,150, for Lot 2-A in Taylor Hills Subdivision Parcel II.

-Alexandria C. Jones to Lighthouse Communities 4 LLC, for $1,400,000, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Brett A. Pace to Hannah Crowe, for $220,000, for Lot 13 in Cottages at Stonehaven.

-Doyce Vann Williams to Doyce V. Williams, for $10,000, for Lot 49 in Greystone Farms North Phase I Amended Map.

-Christopher D. Meadows to Christopher D. Meadows, for $165,500, for Lot 157 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot A-105 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot A-41 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Rton Capital LLC to Jack Scott Davies, for $106,000, for Lot 12 in Rolling Meadow Estates.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,000, for Lot A-42 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-James O. Hooie to Shaun Patrick Laforty, for $420,000, for Lot 1 in Richardson One Lot Subdivision.

-Susan Quintavalle to Monica J. Schroeder, for $565,000, for Lot 4-30 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector Four English Village Neighborhood.

-Adam J. McLaurin to Tameka Nicole Perdue, for $153,660, for Lot 26 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.

-Derek W. Bond to Jeffrey Preston Mimbs, for $345,000, for Lot 402 in Lake Forest Fourth Sector.

-Robert A. Morehouse to Alberto Perez Hernandez Leiber, for $237,500, for Lot 3 in Fernwood Third Sector Resurvey.

-Nathan Wesley Kendrick to Jeffery Dyl, for $551,000, for Lot 218 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 4th Place.

-Collin R. Pearson to Veronica Camacho Gonzalez, for $82,000, for Lot 40 in Property Line Map Siluria Mills.

-Gregory B. Pack to BEK Holdings LLC, for $400,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Sean C. Maher to Jonathan T. Hayde, for $375,000, for Lot 422 in Old Cahaba Lakewood Sector Resurvey of Lots 406 through 422 Amended Map.

-Charles R. Clark to Eternity & Infinity Investments LLC, for $113,000, for Lot 87 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes.

-Uruguay Properties B LLC to C & S Real Estate Developers LLC, for $80,000, for Lot 12 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase III Resurvey of Lots 11-14.

-Timothy Lee Mullet to Nicole Watkins, for $314,000, for Lot 343 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase Two.

-Bethany Champion to Sam Anderson, for $500,000, for Lot 2723 in Riverchase Country Club 27th Addition.

-Christopher Saylor to Jacob Horton, for $260,000, for Lot 30 in Amberley Woods 4th Sector.

-Bryan C. Christiansen to Damien Jerel Wells, for $260,000, for Lot 118 in Autumn Ridge Second Sector.

-Eternity & Infinity Investments LLC to CS Equity Partners LLC, for $120,000, for Lot 87 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes.

-LB Thompson Group LLC to RS Rental I LLC, for $180,100, for Lot 21 in Apache Ridge 1st Sector.

-Pelham CA 3 LLC to BRG Properties LLC, for $425,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Roselean H. Wright to Roselean H. Wright, for $375,400, for Lot 249 in Woodlands Sector 2, 4 & 5 Final Plat.

-Timothy Thorson to Mindi Sue Hix, for $350,000, for Lot 11 in Meadowbrook 9th Sector.

-Jerry B. Hall to Joseph G. Bruno, for $62,940, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Alfreda Jones to CF KL Assets 2019 2 LLC, for $179,975, for Lot 142 in Camden Cove West Setor 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Charles Bailey to James Fred Deason, for $265,000, for Lot 10 in Narrows Point Phase 3 Final Record Plat.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Donald Massey Moore, for $320,000, for Lot 528 in Forest Parks 5th Sector.

-Darwin R. Spence to BAF 3 LLC, for $224,900, for Lot 44 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector Two.

-Seth A. Deforest to Shimere L. Studivant, for $336,900, for Lot 326 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Ronnie B. Vansant to RUHAR6 LLC, for $110,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

Aug. 12

-Timothy Lee Roper to Benjamin Morrison, for $291,000, for Lot 27 in Brynleigh Estates Givianpours Addition to Double Mountain.

-Priscilla McDonald to Resicap Alabama Owner LLC, for $213,000, for Lot 655 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Danielle D. Naish to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $208,250, for Lot 4 in Berryhill 2nd Sector Resurvey of Lots 4 and 5.

-Paul M. Wylie to Kaleigh B. Patterson, for $300,000, for Lot 51 in Brook Chase Estates Phase One.

-Ilana Gol to BSFR III Owner I LLC, for $211,500, for Lot 313 in Union Station Phase III.

-Michael A. Harry to My Place Rentals LLC, for $58,000, for Lot 214 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Charles Phillips to K&S Holdings LLC, for $178,000, for Lot 3 in Weaver Farms.

-Tammy Clinkscales to Allexis A. Rittenhouse, for $250,000, for Lot 35 in Farmingdale Estates Sector 2.

-Penny Choraitis Dickson to Abid Ali, for $450,000, for Lot 57 in Arbor Hill Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Eddie Lee Morgan, for $213,910, for Lot 31 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-James Leonard McDaniel to Francisco E. Perez, for $350,000, for Lot 61 in Saddle Lake Farms 2nd Addition Phase 2.

-Arthur W. Agee to Katy Webb Harris, for $160,000, for Lot 267 in Chandalar South 6th Sector Addition.

-Staci H. McDaniel to Megan Connell, for $275,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Massey Jones to Durell Russell, for $475,000, for Lot 11 in Forest Ridge Final Plat.

-Jo Ann Brasher to Karen Johnston, for $190,000, for Lot 19 in Park Place First Addition Phase I.

-Fayetta Billingsley to AVHS AL I LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 226 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Resurvey of Lots 263 and 266, 267, 268, 269, 270 & 271.

-Megan L. Holley to David B. Upton, for $280,000, for Lot 93 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Wilburn Rodger Cofer to Evan L. Eppich, for $374,000, for Lot 10 in Bent River Commons 1st Sector.

-Classic Homes Alabama LLC to JC Harman, for $392,000, for Lot 3 in Trussells Resurvey Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Wilburn Rodger Cofer, for $433,670, for Lot A-94 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 3.

-David Gilreath to Joanie Gilreath, for $77,160, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Chelsea One LLC to Cherry Properties LLC, for $25,750, for Lot 402 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Stephen D. Reeves to Cody A. Cranford, for $195,000, for Lot 18 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Claudia Tate to Claudia Tate, for $121,900, for Lot 1 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Denise Leverett Cole to ARVM 5 LLC, for $216,000, for Lot 3-63 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Herman D. Gerber to Carl D. Skinner, for $160,000, for Lot 1 in Etress and Broadhead Subdivision.

-Offerpad SPVBorrower1 LLC to Value Systems 3 LLC, for $245,187, for Lot 156 in Waterstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Matthew Connell to ARVM 5 LLC, for $156,000, for Lot 15 in Meadowgreen.

-Donnie G. Norris to Norris Family Properties LLC, for $219,900, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-James Marion Hamer to Mark Gore, for $250,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Martin Whitten to David Abel Walker, for $285,000, for Lot 21 in Augusta Pointe Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to Ashley Michelle Gooden, for $195,226, for Lot 144 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Rita J. Wade to Gaybriell Jakwez Thompkins, for $306,000, for Lot 4 in Dearing Downs Second Sector.

-Ubaldo Martinez to Karen A. Harlow, for $130,000, for Lot 1104 in Gables a Condominium.

-Paul Gregory Eddins to Edward Colbert, for $288,000, for Lot 19 in Royal Pines.

-Susan Alfred to Kim Vandergriff, for $315,000, for Lot 254 in Holland Lakes Sector Two Phase Two Final Plat.