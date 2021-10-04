Marriages for Sept. 13-24
Published 2:41 pm Monday, October 4, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 13-24:
-Myers Curry Hurtt to Peter Jordan Hagler.
-Eric A. Artner to Yvonne Guerrero Pearson.
-Autum Nyla Hay to David Luke Lunsford.
-Thomas Bradley Harvey to Alyssa Eden Mullins.
-Jenna Lynn Mooney to Corey Scott Barnhill.
-Martin Brent Ryan Ayres to Rebecca Nicole Giambrone.
-Jordan Ashley Lamb to William Taylor Weems.
-David Martinez Garcia to Maria Agustina Campos Martinez.
-Caleb Mathew Miller to Alexa Brianne Dillard.
-Shana Candace Flury to Jeffrey Tyler Williams.
-Khiari Janay McAlpin to Curtis Lee Knox.
-Lovell Stanley Trannon to Janice Renee Torain.
-John Roderic Graham to Oma Cherie Seier.
-Kim Stephenson Choi to Quyen Hai Le.
-Christopher Campbell Shepherd to Kimberly Walters Lenoir.
-Justin Anthony Barkley to Chanley Gayle Melvin.
-Terry Wayne Stough to Janice Lynn Malone.
-Tara Marie Foster to Harrison Keith Lovelady.
-Garry Ryan Evans to Whitney Olivia Hall.
-Jenesis Coretta Safford to Mark Devon Joe.
-Dupree Lewis to Kenyatta Marie Randolph.
-James Michael Magill to Kayla Rebecca Reeves.
-Nicholas Charles Derzis to Stephanie Howarth Lansden.
-Bradley Carlton Phillips to Laura Brooke Whitfield.
-Kathryn Abigail Williams to Michael Dean Roe.
-Neomi Ramos to James Thomas Wynn.
-Karsin Hillary Talley to Harold Niles Cooley.
-Andrew Stephen Pall to Leslie Ann Gruen.
-Helder Almodovar Medina to Anali Corral Orozco.
-Jason Louis Hughes to Seth Joseph Moncrief.
-Landin Michael Sanders to Maia Gabrielle Sharrow.
-Misty Faye Smith to Christian Danial Powell.
-Jarod Dewayne Sturdivant to Ambriana Elise Martin.
-Richard Glenn Houston to Monica Colon Roman.
-Jacob Reuben Boone to Emma Louise McDow.
-Jenneth Michelle Lardner to John Patrick Mace.
-Jhonatan Josue Flores Flores to Fanny Roxana Pena Argueta.
-Sara Anne Gorman to Christopher Thomas Lincoln.
-Nicole Dionne Billups to Lakesha Renne Carter.
-John Andrew Jones to Shannon Elise Kailey.
-Will Roger Reynolds to Donna Levette Pugh.
-Chandler Christopher Quillen to Jessica Nicole Hartley.
-Joshua David Nichols to Kelsi Brooke Lee.