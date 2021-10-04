Marriages for Sept. 13-24

Published 2:41 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 13-24:

-Myers Curry Hurtt to Peter Jordan Hagler.

-Eric A. Artner to Yvonne Guerrero Pearson.

-Autum Nyla Hay to David Luke Lunsford.

-Thomas Bradley Harvey to Alyssa Eden Mullins.

-Jenna Lynn Mooney to Corey Scott Barnhill.

-Martin Brent Ryan Ayres to Rebecca Nicole Giambrone.

-Jordan Ashley Lamb to William Taylor Weems.

-David Martinez Garcia to Maria Agustina Campos Martinez.

-Caleb Mathew Miller to Alexa Brianne Dillard.

-Shana Candace Flury to Jeffrey Tyler Williams.

-Khiari Janay McAlpin to Curtis Lee Knox.

-Lovell Stanley Trannon to Janice Renee Torain.

-John Roderic Graham to Oma Cherie Seier.

-Kim Stephenson Choi to Quyen Hai Le.

-Christopher Campbell Shepherd to Kimberly Walters Lenoir.

-Justin Anthony Barkley to Chanley Gayle Melvin.

-Terry Wayne Stough to Janice Lynn Malone.

-Tara Marie Foster to Harrison Keith Lovelady.

-Garry Ryan Evans to Whitney Olivia Hall.

-Jenesis Coretta Safford to Mark Devon Joe.

-Dupree Lewis to Kenyatta Marie Randolph.

-James Michael Magill to Kayla Rebecca Reeves.

-Nicholas Charles Derzis to Stephanie Howarth Lansden.

-Bradley Carlton Phillips to Laura Brooke Whitfield.

-Kathryn Abigail Williams to Michael Dean Roe.

-Neomi Ramos to James Thomas Wynn.

-Karsin Hillary Talley to Harold Niles Cooley.

-Andrew Stephen Pall to Leslie Ann Gruen.

-Helder Almodovar Medina to Anali Corral Orozco.

-Jason Louis Hughes to Seth Joseph Moncrief.

-Landin Michael Sanders to Maia Gabrielle Sharrow.

-Misty Faye Smith to Christian Danial Powell.

-Jarod Dewayne Sturdivant to Ambriana Elise Martin.

-Richard Glenn Houston to Monica Colon Roman.

-Jacob Reuben Boone to Emma Louise McDow.

-Jenneth Michelle Lardner to John Patrick Mace.

-Jhonatan Josue Flores Flores to Fanny Roxana Pena Argueta.

-Sara Anne Gorman to Christopher Thomas Lincoln.

-Nicole Dionne Billups to Lakesha Renne Carter.

-John Andrew Jones to Shannon Elise Kailey.

-Will Roger Reynolds to Donna Levette Pugh.

-Chandler Christopher Quillen to Jessica Nicole Hartley.

-Joshua David Nichols to Kelsi Brooke Lee.

