Hellbilly Hollow opens haunted house, announces special guests

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

VINCENT – Hellbilly Hollow in Vincent is gearing up for a series of fright-filled events this month.

On Fridays and Saturdays throughout October, the venue will welcome visitors to its haunted house, corn maze and wagon ride, plus special guests will make appearances.

Dead City Collective, a troop of professional horror actors, entertainers, artists and performers, will be at Hellbilly Hollow on Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16. Tickets will be $26 on these days.

On other days, tickets will be $25 and include access to the haunted house, corn maze and trail ride.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and “haunt hours” are from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Parking is free.

A food truck will be on site each night, and security will be present.

The venue will host a kid-friendly trunk or treat event on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 3-6 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person and includes candy, a tractor ride, face painting and access to the corn maze.

For more information, visit Hellbillyhollow.net or the venue’s social media accounts: Facebook – hellbillyhollow, Instagram – hellbilly.hollow and TikTok – @hellbilly.hollow.