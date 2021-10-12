New Starbucks location opens on Valleydale Road

INDIAN SPRINGS – A new location of Starbucks Coffee Company has opened near the busy intersection of Valleydale and Caldwell Mill roads.

The coffee shop is situated near Walmart Neighborhood Market and Circle K gas station.

Featuring the company’s standard design, the new store opened in late September and is currently open for business seven days a week, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Customers may utilize the drive-thru or come inside to order or pick up mobile orders.

Inside seating is not available yet.

The store’s address is 2643 Valleydale Road, Indian Springs Village.

The store is still hiring, and anyone interested in applying for a position may visit Starbucks.com/careers.