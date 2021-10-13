Alabaster hosts appreciation luncheon for city employees

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster honored several city employees during an appreciation luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 7, commemorating the employees’ many years of service with a special ceremony at the Alabaster Senior Center.

City of Alabaster Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said the city marked the occasion and celebrated current employees and recent retirees.

“It was a great opportunity for all of the city’s employees to get together and enjoy food, fellowship and say thanks for the work they do to serve Alabaster residents every day,” Wagner said.

During the event, Mayor Scott Brakefield thanked all of the city’s employees for their hard work and dedicated service to Alabaster’s residents.

“I want to take an opportunity today to thank each and every one of you for working day-in and day-out to ensure our city’s residents enjoy outstanding services and a high quality of life,” Brakefield told the employees. “Everyone here has shown incredible dedication to serving our residents, and I appreciate everything you do.”

Event sponsors included the Alabaster City Council, Insite Engineering, the Alabaster Teen Council and Majestic Catering.

Brooklere Pharmacy was also in attendance and had a tent set up offering flu shots during the luncheon.

The luncheon also served to recognize several recent retirees who had a combined 172 years of service to the city:

Those retirees included three in the fire department, and one each in the departments of building/engineering, public works, parks and recreation and police.

First responders celebrated were David Lash, Rick Benson and Michael Waits of the Alabaster Fire Department, while Steve Armstrong was honored from the Alabaster Police Department.

Lash was one of the longest-tenured employees honored during the event thanks to serving 36 years with the fire department. Benson and Waits served the department for 24 and 14 years, respectively, while Armstrong served the city’s police department for 17 years.

Mike Ellis, who was celebrated for his work in the building/engineering department, served the city for 40 years before retiring.

Bruce Holcombe in the public works department and Jim Phillips in the parks and rec department were also honored. Works was employed by the city for 25 years, while Phillips served for 16 years.