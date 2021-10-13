Chelsea’s season ends in area tournament, Hornets finish with 30 wins

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

MOUNTAIN BROOK – The 2021 volleyball season came to an end for the Chelsea Hornets on Tuesday, Oct. 12, but not without its share of success.

Competing in the area tournament, the No. 6 Hornets were forced to cap off their run in one of the state’s most difficult volleyball areas with a matchup against No. 3 Homewood.

Entering the match against the Patriots, Chelsea had picked up just one set one in the previous two meetings between the two teams this season.

But the Hornets entered with hope after improving each time they met Homewood on the court.

And in the opening set, Chelsea looked like a team ready to battle for a spot in the area championship and regionals a week later.

In a tightly-contested opening set, the Hornets battled to a 24-23 deficit late. But Homewood went on to pick up an important next point to start the win-or-go-home match with a 1-0 lead.

Playing with that advantage gave the Patriots more confidence going into the second set, while the Hornets were in a pressure-filled situation of needing to win the next set to gain momentum.

Homewood, however, capitalized on the early confidence and went on to play its best set of the night in the second set for a 25-17 win.

That put Chelsea in the position of having to win every set the rest of the way to keep its season alive.

Once again, the Hornets put forth a strong effort in the third set, battling to a 24-23 deficit.

But the Patriots remained too good in the clutch, closing out match point for the 25-23 third-set win and the 3-0 sweep in the match.

It brought to an end a special season for the Hornets, who started the season 13-1 and eventually got to 30 wins on the final night of the regular season.

That was all in an area featuring No. 2 Mountain Brook and No. 3 Homewood.

Also in that area was Briarwood, who fell victim to the second-ranked Spartans in the opening round of the area tournament.

The Lions fell in straight sets and finished the season with an overall record of 16-19.

Also in area tournament action on Tuesday were the Vincent Yellow Jackets, who were looking to find a spot in the area title and regionals as well.

Competing against B.B. Comer in the 2A classification, the Jackets picked up a set victory, but ultimately fell 3-1 in a battle of the two and three seeds.