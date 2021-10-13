Fuzzy Buttz offers pets the gourmet treatment

By SCOTT MIMS / Special to the Reporter

CALERA – In a display case at Fuzzy Buttz Pet Supply in Calera, you will find an assortment of gourmet cookies any human would appreciate—but don’t be fooled; these fancy treats are for the furry members of the family.

The maker of these special doggie biscuits, Needra Moore of nearby bakery Creations Galore & Moore, shows just how community-minded the businesses of downtown Calera are nowadays.

Fuzzy Buttz co-owners David Price and Jonathan McSwain, who first opened the shop on July 23, certainly don’t mind the partnership.

“Besides general pet supply, we specialize in premium pet foods for animals with allergies to certain ingredients,” said Price, a Helena native who moved to Calera about a year ago and joined forces with McSwain, who is from New Orleans.

Price is a veteran of the pet supply industry, so when customers visit his shop, they can be sure he knows his stuff—whether they are shopping for a client that barks or meows.

“Thirteen years of my life has been in this industry. I really wasn’t sure where I was going to go after that,” said Price. “One thing led to another, I met Jonathan and we decided to go in together and be partners and give it a shot.”

Since their ribbon cutting on Aug. 12, the duo has seen new customers pretty much every day. Some saw the store on Facebook; others happened to notice it while sitting in traffic or heard about it via word of mouth.

For Price, the difference when people shop at Fuzzy Buttz is the personal touch—finding the best food for each animal’s unique set of circumstances.

“We educate our customers, and not just point to a bag and say, ‘Here you go.’ We’re knowledgeable enough that we know you can’t say there’s a best food on the market. It’s what’s best for the specific animal’s needs,” said Price, himself a pet owner.

“Growing up, I’ve always had dogs,” he added. “I’ve got a blue pit bull right now that’s 14 years old. I’ve had her since she was 5 weeks old.”