Latest rankings feature changes for some local teams

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

When the latest ASWA football rankings were released on Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, there were some shifts for two local high school football teams, while two remained firmly inside the top 10 of their respective classifications.

The two changes came from the Oak Mountain Eagles and Briarwood Lions, while the Thompson Warriors remained No. 1 in Class 7A and the Helena Huskies remained No. 4 in Class 6A.

Heading into a matchup with No. 1 Thompson, the Eagles have gotten off to a strong 6-1 start to the regular season with that lone loss coming to No. 2 Hoover by seven points in a 28-21 game.

Since then, Oak Mountain has bounced back with wins of 35-7 and 47-3 to jump up one spot to No. 7 in the latest Class 7A top 10.

Impressively, the Eagles have now given up seven or less points in four of their seven games this season, while the defense has given up 14 or less in five of seven and 19 or less outside of the Hoover loss. That has led to that side of the ball playing the best it has in years, giving up an average of 11.1 points per game.

Offensively, they have played well the last two weeks with 35 and 47 points scored, but scored 24 or less the four weeks before that. Consistency there may become key with a finish to the schedule featuring two top-10 teams in Class 7A and the No. 1 team in Class 6A.

Thompson did remain the unanimous No. 1 team in the standings following the Warriors’ 8-0 start to the season.

In dominant fashion, Thompson has now given up just three touchdowns all season and has yet to give up double digits on the defensive side with four shutouts, while the offense has scored 41 or more in every game for an average of 50 points per game.

The Warriors have outscored opponents by a combined score of 400-26 this season, while the average margin of victory has been 46.75 points.

Thompson sits ahead of No. 2 Hoover, which sets up a big showdown between the Warriors and Bucs to close out region play next Friday.

In the 6A classification, the Helena Huskies remained No. 4 in the standings with their 8-0 record and region championship.

The Huskies have been on fire offensively with Jordan Washington running for 1,069 yards and 15 touchdowns in the last four games.

Defensively, the Huskies hit a rough stretch for three weeks, giving up 34 or more, but they bounced back with a strong showing against a good Calera offense in their recent 31-21 win.

Helena, however, was jumped by the Mountain Brook Spartans, who took the leap up to No. 3 following their win against Briarwood.

The Huskies have snuck out four wins in a row by 10 points or less, while Mountain Brook took down the previous No. 2 team and has only lost to Class 7A No. 1 Thompson.

With their loss to the Spartans, the Briarwood Lions fell to No. 6 in the Class 6A top 10 heading into a bye week.

The Lions lost the game 14-0, playing solid defense, but they struggled to move the ball on the offensive side after scoring 38 or more through the first five weeks.

Following the bye week, Briarwood will take on Homewood in a crucial region game against Homewood on Oct. 22.

See the entire rankings for each classification below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Thompson (20); 8-0; 240 Hoover; 8-0; 179 Central-Phenix City; 8-0; 161 Auburn; 6-1; 126 James Clemens; 8-0; 113 Fairhope; 6-1; 105 Oak Mountain; 6-1; 71 Theodore; 6-1; 68 Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2; 57 Enterprise; 6-2; 12

Others receiving votes: Baker (5-2) 4, Prattville (5-3) 3, Daphne (4-2) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Clay-Chalkville (19); 7-0; 237 Hartselle (1); 8-0; 181 Mountain Brook; 6-1; 139 Helena; 8-0; 134 Spanish Fort; 6-1; 117 Briarwood; 7-1; 101 Pinson Valley; 5-2; 73 Saraland; 6-2; 71 Hueytown; 6-1; 56 Jackson-Olin; 6-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Opelika (5-3) 9, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-2) 4, McAdory (6-2) 3.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Pike Road (17); 7-0; 230 Pleasant Grove (3); 6-1; 187 Leeds; 8-0; 156 Alexandria; 7-0; 143 Guntersville; 6-1; 103 Central-Clay Co.; 7-1; 102 UMS-Wright; 6-1; 92 Russellville; 6-1; 56 Greenville; 6-1; 32 Parker; 6-1; 22

Others receiving votes: St. Paul’s (4-3) 9, Fairview (6-1) 5, Sylacauga (5-2) 2, Andalusia (5-3) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Handley (17); 6-0; 228 Madison Aca. (2); 6-1; 180 Vigor; 7-0; 160 American Chr. (1); 6-1; 150 Northside; 5-1; 108 Brooks; 7-0; 95 Gordo; 5-2; 89 St. James; 6-1; 56 West Limestone; 5-2; 30 Jackson; 6-2; 20

Others receiving votes: Oneonta (7-1) 5, Priceville (6-1) 4, Bibb Co. (6-2) 3, Cherokee Co. (5-2) 3, Anniston (5-2) 2, Williamson (5-3) 2, Alabama Chr. (5-2) 1, Good Hope (6-2) 1, Mobile Chr. (3-4) 1, Randolph (7-1) 1, West Morgan (4-4) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Fyffe (20); 6-0; 240 Catholic-Montgomery; 8-0; 180 Trinity; 7-0; 144 Piedmont; 6-1; 123 Opp; 7-1; 115 Winfield; 8-0; 113 Lauderdale Co.; 8-0; 69 Saks; 7-1; 50 Flomaton; 5-1; 44 T.R. Miller; 6-2; 39

Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (6-2) 12, Montgomery Aca. (5-2) 6, Plainview (5-2) 4, Ohatchee (4-3) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Clarke Co. (14); 6-1; 216 Lanett (5); 6-2; 190 Mars Hill Bible; 5-2; 159 Ariton (1); 8-0; 148 Elba; 7-1; 122 *Spring Garden; 7-0; 93 *Cleveland; 5-2; 73 G.W. Long; 5-1; 51 Leroy; 6-1; 43 Luverne; 6-0; 19

Others receiving votes: Colbert Co. (5-2) 5, Tanner (6-2) 5, Aliceville (5-2) 4, B.B. Comer (6-2) 3, Falkville (4-3) 3, Midfield (6-1) 3, Sand Rock (6-1) 2, *Southeastern-Blount (4-3) 1.

*–Records include 1 forfeit by Cleveland and 2 by Southeastern-Blount for ineligible players.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Brantley (16); 6-0; 227 Sweet Water (4); 7-0; 190 Maplesville; 7-0; 163 Pickens Co.; 6-1; 138 Decatur Heritage; 6-2; 107 Wadley; 8-0; 104 Notasulga; 6-1; 71 Keith; 6-1; 59 Sumiton Chr.; 6-1; 40 Millry; 5-2; 15

Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (4-2) 10, Meek (5-2) 6, Samson (6-2) 4, Cedar Bluff (4-3) 3, Hubbertville (5-2) 2, Marion Co. (6-2) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Autauga Aca. (19); 7-0; 237 Escambia Aca.; 6-1; 171 Pike Liberal Arts (1); 6-1; 169 Chambers Aca.; 6-1; 138 Glenwood; 5-2; 114 Sparta; 6-0; 102 Patrician; 5-2; 82 Lee-Scott; 5-2; 63 Jackson Aca.; 6-1; 33 Macon-East; 5-3; 26

Others receiving votes: Lowndes Aca. (5-3) 3, Crenshaw Chr. (4-2) 1, Morgan Aca. (4-3) 1.