Latest rankings feature changes for some local teams
Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021
By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor
When the latest ASWA football rankings were released on Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, there were some shifts for two local high school football teams, while two remained firmly inside the top 10 of their respective classifications.
The two changes came from the Oak Mountain Eagles and Briarwood Lions, while the Thompson Warriors remained No. 1 in Class 7A and the Helena Huskies remained No. 4 in Class 6A.
Heading into a matchup with No. 1 Thompson, the Eagles have gotten off to a strong 6-1 start to the regular season with that lone loss coming to No. 2 Hoover by seven points in a 28-21 game.
Since then, Oak Mountain has bounced back with wins of 35-7 and 47-3 to jump up one spot to No. 7 in the latest Class 7A top 10.
Impressively, the Eagles have now given up seven or less points in four of their seven games this season, while the defense has given up 14 or less in five of seven and 19 or less outside of the Hoover loss. That has led to that side of the ball playing the best it has in years, giving up an average of 11.1 points per game.
Offensively, they have played well the last two weeks with 35 and 47 points scored, but scored 24 or less the four weeks before that. Consistency there may become key with a finish to the schedule featuring two top-10 teams in Class 7A and the No. 1 team in Class 6A.
Thompson did remain the unanimous No. 1 team in the standings following the Warriors’ 8-0 start to the season.
In dominant fashion, Thompson has now given up just three touchdowns all season and has yet to give up double digits on the defensive side with four shutouts, while the offense has scored 41 or more in every game for an average of 50 points per game.
The Warriors have outscored opponents by a combined score of 400-26 this season, while the average margin of victory has been 46.75 points.
Thompson sits ahead of No. 2 Hoover, which sets up a big showdown between the Warriors and Bucs to close out region play next Friday.
In the 6A classification, the Helena Huskies remained No. 4 in the standings with their 8-0 record and region championship.
The Huskies have been on fire offensively with Jordan Washington running for 1,069 yards and 15 touchdowns in the last four games.
Defensively, the Huskies hit a rough stretch for three weeks, giving up 34 or more, but they bounced back with a strong showing against a good Calera offense in their recent 31-21 win.
Helena, however, was jumped by the Mountain Brook Spartans, who took the leap up to No. 3 following their win against Briarwood.
The Huskies have snuck out four wins in a row by 10 points or less, while Mountain Brook took down the previous No. 2 team and has only lost to Class 7A No. 1 Thompson.
With their loss to the Spartans, the Briarwood Lions fell to No. 6 in the Class 6A top 10 heading into a bye week.
The Lions lost the game 14-0, playing solid defense, but they struggled to move the ball on the offensive side after scoring 38 or more through the first five weeks.
Following the bye week, Briarwood will take on Homewood in a crucial region game against Homewood on Oct. 22.
See the entire rankings for each classification below:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Thompson (20); 8-0; 240
- Hoover; 8-0; 179
- Central-Phenix City; 8-0; 161
- Auburn; 6-1; 126
- James Clemens; 8-0; 113
- Fairhope; 6-1; 105
- Oak Mountain; 6-1; 71
- Theodore; 6-1; 68
- Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2; 57
- Enterprise; 6-2; 12
Others receiving votes: Baker (5-2) 4, Prattville (5-3) 3, Daphne (4-2) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Clay-Chalkville (19); 7-0; 237
- Hartselle (1); 8-0; 181
- Mountain Brook; 6-1; 139
- Helena; 8-0; 134
- Spanish Fort; 6-1; 117
- Briarwood; 7-1; 101
- Pinson Valley; 5-2; 73
- Saraland; 6-2; 71
- Hueytown; 6-1; 56
- Jackson-Olin; 6-1; 15
Others receiving votes: Opelika (5-3) 9, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (5-2) 4, McAdory (6-2) 3.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Pike Road (17); 7-0; 230
- Pleasant Grove (3); 6-1; 187
- Leeds; 8-0; 156
- Alexandria; 7-0; 143
- Guntersville; 6-1; 103
- Central-Clay Co.; 7-1; 102
- UMS-Wright; 6-1; 92
- Russellville; 6-1; 56
- Greenville; 6-1; 32
- Parker; 6-1; 22
Others receiving votes: St. Paul’s (4-3) 9, Fairview (6-1) 5, Sylacauga (5-2) 2, Andalusia (5-3) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Handley (17); 6-0; 228
- Madison Aca. (2); 6-1; 180
- Vigor; 7-0; 160
- American Chr. (1); 6-1; 150
- Northside; 5-1; 108
- Brooks; 7-0; 95
- Gordo; 5-2; 89
- St. James; 6-1; 56
- West Limestone; 5-2; 30
- Jackson; 6-2; 20
Others receiving votes: Oneonta (7-1) 5, Priceville (6-1) 4, Bibb Co. (6-2) 3, Cherokee Co. (5-2) 3, Anniston (5-2) 2, Williamson (5-3) 2, Alabama Chr. (5-2) 1, Good Hope (6-2) 1, Mobile Chr. (3-4) 1, Randolph (7-1) 1, West Morgan (4-4) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Fyffe (20); 6-0; 240
- Catholic-Montgomery; 8-0; 180
- Trinity; 7-0; 144
- Piedmont; 6-1; 123
- Opp; 7-1; 115
- Winfield; 8-0; 113
- Lauderdale Co.; 8-0; 69
- Saks; 7-1; 50
- Flomaton; 5-1; 44
- T.R. Miller; 6-2; 39
Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (6-2) 12, Montgomery Aca. (5-2) 6, Plainview (5-2) 4, Ohatchee (4-3) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Clarke Co. (14); 6-1; 216
- Lanett (5); 6-2; 190
- Mars Hill Bible; 5-2; 159
- Ariton (1); 8-0; 148
- Elba; 7-1; 122
- *Spring Garden; 7-0; 93
- *Cleveland; 5-2; 73
- G.W. Long; 5-1; 51
- Leroy; 6-1; 43
- Luverne; 6-0; 19
Others receiving votes: Colbert Co. (5-2) 5, Tanner (6-2) 5, Aliceville (5-2) 4, B.B. Comer (6-2) 3, Falkville (4-3) 3, Midfield (6-1) 3, Sand Rock (6-1) 2, *Southeastern-Blount (4-3) 1.
*–Records include 1 forfeit by Cleveland and 2 by Southeastern-Blount for ineligible players.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Brantley (16); 6-0; 227
- Sweet Water (4); 7-0; 190
- Maplesville; 7-0; 163
- Pickens Co.; 6-1; 138
- Decatur Heritage; 6-2; 107
- Wadley; 8-0; 104
- Notasulga; 6-1; 71
- Keith; 6-1; 59
- Sumiton Chr.; 6-1; 40
- Millry; 5-2; 15
Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (4-2) 10, Meek (5-2) 6, Samson (6-2) 4, Cedar Bluff (4-3) 3, Hubbertville (5-2) 2, Marion Co. (6-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Autauga Aca. (19); 7-0; 237
- Escambia Aca.; 6-1; 171
- Pike Liberal Arts (1); 6-1; 169
- Chambers Aca.; 6-1; 138
- Glenwood; 5-2; 114
- Sparta; 6-0; 102
- Patrician; 5-2; 82
- Lee-Scott; 5-2; 63
- Jackson Aca.; 6-1; 33
- Macon-East; 5-3; 26
Others receiving votes: Lowndes Aca. (5-3) 3, Crenshaw Chr. (4-2) 1, Morgan Aca. (4-3) 1.