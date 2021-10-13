Spain Park downs Helena for second flag football win

Published 3:02 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021

By Alec Etheredge

HOOVER – In the inaugural girls flag football season, the Spain Park Jaguars continued to make school history with their second win of the season against a county foe on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Taking on the Helena Huskies, the Jaguars used three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, to pull away for a 53-7 victory.

With the win, Spain Park improved to 2-1 after splitting an opening-night doubleheader against Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Sept. 28, while the Huskies fell to 0-2 with a 53-6 loss to Fultondale also on the schedule.

The Jaguars pulled out to a strong 19-0 advantage in the opening quarter. It started with an opening touchdown from Emily Stricklin, who ran in from 8 yards for the score.

That was followed by interceptions returned for touchdowns from both Kaylynn Nutter and Zyian Heyligar, which gave the Jags a three-score lead at the end of the quarter.

Spain Park continued playing well on both sides of the ball in the second quarter and extended the lead on a touchdown pass to Jenna Kate Hutchison.

That was followed by the third interception from Spain Park’s defense, which eventually led to a touchdown pass to Olivia Williams. Following a 2-point conversion, the Jags took a 33-0 advantage into the half.

Spain Park made it 40 unanswered early in the third quarter on a touchdown run from Rory Payton, while Kaitlyn Bellanca ran in the 1-point play.

Helena, however, showed no quit in just the team’s second game as a program.

The Huskies scored their first touchdown of the game when their running back sprinted around the left end and slid into the end zone. That was followed by the 1-point play to make it 40-7 at the end of the opening quarter.

Spain Park, however, ended the game with two more touchdowns in the final quarter. One came off a pitch to Heyligar, while the other came on a run from Rory Payton.

