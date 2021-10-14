Chelsea SGA to host community bonfire on Oct. 14

Published 11:45 am Thursday, October 14, 2021

By Emily Sparacino

The Chelsea SGA is holding a community bonfire pep rally on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. behind the community center. (Contributed)

CHELSEA – Sparks are set to fly in celebration of the Chelsea Hornets at a community bonfire on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

The Chelsea High School Student Government Association is holding a bonfire pep rally as a part of the school’s homecoming week activities.

The bonfire will be located behind the Chelsea Community Center at Melrose Park.

Chelsea’s football team will host Shades Valley High School in a region game on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

After winning their last three games, the Hornets need to win this matchup for a chance to advance to the playoffs.

Chelsea will wrap up its regular-season schedule with games against Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 22 and Calera on Friday, Oct. 29.

