Concert to benefit Wreaths Across America at Alabama National Cemetery

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Support Committee for the Alabama National Cemetery will hold a fundraising event this weekend for Wreaths Across America.

“Homeland: Concert for a Cause” is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. at Bluff Park United Methodist Church, 733 Valley Street in Hoover.

All proceeds benefit Wreaths Across America at the Alabama National Cemetery. While there is no admission charge, a minimum donation of $15 per person, the price of one live balsam wreath, is suggested and appreciated.

Homeland is a well-known vocal group dedicated to supporting U.S. troops, veterans and patriotic Americans who enjoy freedoms.

The group has been performing for over two decades at events, conferences, reunions and Christian services.

Homeland has shared the stage with entertainment legends such as Paul Revere and the Raiders, Nancy Sinatra and Billy Ray Cyrus; and has performed at major events including the Joint Chiefs of Staff, History Channel TV Celebrity Marine Gunnery Sgt. R. Lee Ermey, at the National Memorial Day Parade, the U.S. Capital, the Rolling Thunder Vietnam Veterans rally in Washington, D.C. for some 350,000 veterans and countless events in support of wounded warriors and memorial ceremonies for fallen heroes.

Donations may be made at the concert, via cash, check or credit card. Donations may also be made ahead of time by visiting the SCALNC website page, Programs at ALNC (Scalnc.org/programs-at-alnc) and scrolling down to “Make a Donation to Wreaths Across America at ALNC.”

According to the SCALNC website, “The Alabama National Cemetery (ALNC) is the final resting place for thousands of our nations heroes and is a lasting tribute to the military service and sacrifice of those willing to lay down their lives for freedom. A visit to the cemetery’s hallowed ground is a moving reminder of the debt of gratitude that we owe, not only to those resting within, but to their families for their sacrifice.”

ALNC occupies 479 acres of rolling wooded land that will serve more than 225,000 eligible patriots over the next 50 years. It is located at 3133 Alabama 119 in Montevallo.

“As the cemetery grows, so does our need for donors,” SCALNC Chairwoman Pam Nichols said. “The Wreaths Across America (WAA) slogan is: Remember, Honor, Teach. WAA at ALNC has become a symbol of that slogan as we remember and honor our fallen, while teaching our children the price of freedom.”

Nichols said with the community’s help during the holiday season, the SCALNC is able to accomplish this mission while bringing comfort to the families of those military service members who are buried at ALNC, by placing a live balsam wreath on every grave in honor and memory of their service and sacrifice.

“Over the last couple of years, the cemetery has grown at a more rapid rate, especially during the pandemic,” Nichols said. “Last year, nearly 8,000 wreaths were placed, and we are expecting to need over 9,000 this year.”

The 13th Annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony at ALNC is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m.

The event is open to the public and historically (pre-COVID) has attracted nearly 3,000 attendees.

Family members are given the opportunity to place wreaths on their loved one’s graves, with the remaining wreaths laid by volunteers.

For more information on the ceremony or to inquire about volunteering, visit: Scalnc.org/programs-at-alnc or direct questions to: SupportCommitteeALNC@gmail.com.