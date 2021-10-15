Copper Train offers exciting opening for Alabaster

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Coffee lovers of Shelby County now have another location in Alabaster to enjoy their favorite beverages and food thanks to the opening of Copper Train.

The restaurant officially opened for business in mid-September, and City Administrator Brian Binzer said the city is helping welcome new businesses to the Alabaster area as part of an ongoing revitalization effort of the Main Street Medical Mile.

“We are excited to celebrate a new business in our Main Street Medical Mile area,” Binzer said. “The City has worked to revitalize this area of town by encouraging the renovation and reuse of the historic buildings as well as provide services to the area medical professionals.”

Copper Train will serve as a coffee shop and deli-hybrid with breakfast and lunch options. The restaurant most recently approved new menu items, which include stuffed French toast and ‘The Copper Train’ official breakfast featuring eggs, grits and a choice of bacon or sausage.

As part of the new menu items, the restaurant is also offering Southern classics such biscuit and gravy. For lunch, a range of sandwiches and salads are available, with a variety of coffee-based beverages served during all business hours.

Binzer said the new eatery will complement other restaurant businesses along this corridor such as K&Js Elegant Pastries and Adventurer’s Coffee in the CreActive Wellness Center.

The city will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new business on Oct. 21 at 3 pm. Mayor Scott Brakefield will share a few words welcoming the business, and the business owner will share the latest.

The ribbon cutting will be held afterward. The public is welcome to attend and commemorate the opening of the new business.