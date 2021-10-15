Investigation launched into death of Shelby County Jail inmate

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is launching an independent investigation into the death of Shelby County Jail inmate Gavin Edward Breazeale.

On Oct. 12, Breazeale, 37, was taken into custody following court sentencing for driving under the influence and assault in the first degree, and he was then transported to the Shelby County Jail.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, jail deputies conducted a safety and security check throughout the jail. According to a press release administered by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, deputies found Breazeale in “cardiac distress,” and immediately began providing emergency medical attention with help from medical staff.

“Southeast Shelby Rescue responded to assist, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful,” the press release read.

“We express our sincere condolences to Mr. Breazeale’s family during this difficult time,” said Sheriff John Samaniego.

More information on this investigation will be provided as it becomes available.