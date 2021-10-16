Coosa Valley falls to region leader Lowndes

By CHRIS MEGGINSON | Special to the Reporter

LOWNDESBORO – Coosa Valley was shutout by Lowndes Academy, 47-0, in its final AISA 1A, Region 1 game of the season on Friday, Oct. 15. The win wrapped up the region title for Lowndes and will place CVA on the road in the first week of the AISA playoffs in November.

“Tonight was a night where we couldn’t get anything going. Hats off to Lowndes because they had a great game plan against us and they deserved to win the region,” Rebels’ head coach Vince DiLorenzo said after the loss. “After the game, our players were understandably hurting. The players I know are going to come out next week and try to improve and get better. Thank goodness this is not our last game. We have a chance to go out and have a better outcome.”

Coosa Valley (3-6, 3-2) will have an off week before closing the regular season Oct. 29 at Sparta Academy in Evergreen, which is also its possible first round playoff matchup the following week.