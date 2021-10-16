Spain Park falls to 1-7 with loss at Vestavia Hills

By STEPHEN DAWKINS | Special to the Reporter

VESTAVIA HILLS – Spain Park fell to 1-7 on the season with a 37-6 loss at Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 15.

The Jaguars (0-6 in Class 7A, Region 3) won their first game of the season but have been on a losing skid since, and Vestavia’s Mitchell Townes and company made sure that continued.

Cooper Mollison ran in the game’s first touchdown, from 12 yards out with 6:56 on the clock in the first quarter to make it 7-0 VHHS after the point-after.

Then it was Townes’ turn, as the signal caller found pay dirt from 8 yards out.

Sims Nichols added a 36-yard field goal to make it 17-0 in favor of the Rebels (2-6, 2-4) before Spain Park got on the scoreboard.

With seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, Ethan Gutkoski scored on a 3-yard run to make it 17-6, as the extra point was no good.

It was all Rebels the rest of the way as Townes added another rushing touchdown in the second quarter and an 88-yard scoring pass to Cole Turner after the halftime break.

Jay Faulkner capped the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.

Vestavia outgained Spain Park 368 yards to 175, and three turnovers did not help the visitors’ cause.

Spain Park’s Mitchell Nutter completed six passes in 13 attempts for 56 yards, and Pierson Cole caught three of those passes for 50 yards.

Zamir Farris rushed 20 times for 100 yards.

Jamari Mosley, Jak Kendrick and Caldwell Bussey led the SPHS defense with three tackles each.

Spain Park hosts another region foe, Tuscaloosa County, on Oct. 22 before closing out the regular season on Oct. 28 with a visit from Hueytown.