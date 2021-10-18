Alabama Wildlife Center’s Owl-oween set for Oct. 30

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – On Oct. 30, attendees of the Alabama Wildlife Center’s annual Owl-oween will have a chance to meet everyone’s favorite birds of prey. The event centers around informative and entertaining programs that educate the public about Alabama’s owl community.

The event is family-friendly, with events like crafting and story time for children. Guests will also be treated to birds of prey shows featuring eagles, hawks and other various raptor birds, and guests are welcome to a watch a particularly special release event, where Wildlife Center handlers will release an owl from their Rehabilitation Center back into the wild.

Owl-oween will be at Oak Mountain State Park from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., and people of all ages are welcome to learn about Alabama’s wildlife population.

Admission to Owl-oween is free after paid admission to Oak Mountain State Park. Oak Mountain State Park admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 4-11 and those 62 or older.